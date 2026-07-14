UP Police SI Cutoff 2026 OUT: Check Category-Wise Cut Off Marks at uppbpb.gov.in
UP Police SI Result 2026 is officially released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), along with the category-wise cutoff marks on the official website uppbpb.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the UP Police SI Cutoff 2026 in this article.
Key Points
- UPPRPB released final cut-off marks for UP Police SI Recruitment 2025 on July 14, 2026.
- Final cut-off declared for 4,534 posts across various SI and Commander roles.
- Candidates can check normalised scores & results on uppbpb.gov.in from July 22, 2026.
UP Police SI Cut Off 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the final cutoff marks for UP Police Sub Inspector (Civil Police) and equivalent posts, direct recruitment 2025, today, July 14, 2026. There are a total of 4,534 posts, including Sub Inspector Civil Police, Platoon Commander PAC/SI Armed Police, Platoon Commander/SI Special Security Force, and Women SI in Women Battalion. Candidates who appeared in the UP Police SI exam 2026 can now check and download the cut-off marks from the official website of UPPRPB, uppbpb.gov.in. The final selection is based on normalised marks obtained in the written exam, document verification, physical standard test, and physical efficiency test.
UP Police SI Cut Off 2026
UPPRPB has declared the final cut-off marks for UP Police SI (Civil Police) and equivalent posts Direct Recruitment 2025 on July 14, 2026. The cut-off has been released for a total of 4,534 posts, which includes 4,242 SI Civil Police posts, 135 Platoon Commander PAC/SI Armed Police posts, 60 Platoon Commander/SI Special Security Force posts, and 106 Women SI posts. Category-wise cut-off marks vary across Unreserved, EWS, OBC, SC, and ST categories. Candidates can check their normalised score and result on uppbpb.gov.in from July 22, 2026.
Click Here: Download Official UP Police SI Cut Off 2026 PDF
UP Police SI Cut Off 2026 Category-Wise Marks
The UPPRPB has released category-wise cut-off marks for all four post categories under UP Police SI Direct Recruitment 2025. The cut-off marks are based on normalised scores. Check the detailed category-wise cut-off below.
UP Police SI Civil Police Cut-off Marks (4242 Posts)
|
Category
|
Posts
|
Selected
|
Cut Off Marks
|
Unreserved
|
1705
|
1705
|
373.93936
|
EWS
|
422
|
422
|
369.30522
|
OBC
|
1143
|
1143
|
369.29336
|
SC
|
890
|
890
|
356.32128
|
ST
|
82
|
82
|
341.80217
UP Police Platoon Commander, PAC/SI Armed Police Cutoff Marks (135 Posts)
|
Category
|
Posts
|
Selected
|
Cut Off Marks
|
Unreserved
|
56
|
56
|
373.02683
|
EWS
|
13
|
13
|
369.23023
|
OBC
|
36
|
36
|
369.38883
|
SC
|
28
|
28
|
356.21353
|
ST
|
2
|
2
|
343.73372
UP Police Platoon Commander/SI, Special Security Force Cut off marks (60 Posts)
|
Category
|
Posts
|
Selected
|
Cut Off Marks
|
Unreserved
|
25
|
25
|
380.05196
|
EWS
|
6
|
6
|
374.93551
|
OBC
|
16
|
16
|
376.81465
|
SC
|
12
|
12
|
364.17402
|
ST
|
1
|
1
|
364.87839
UP Police Women SI, Women Battalion Cut-off Marks (106 Posts)
|
Category
|
Posts
|
Selected
|
Cut Off Marks
|
Unreserved
|
47
|
47
|
366.46684
|
EWS
|
10
|
10
|
361.51443
|
OBC
|
27
|
27
|
362.06224
|
SC
|
21
|
21
|
348.52696
|
ST
|
1
|
1
|
319.00875
Steps to Check UP Police SI Cut Off 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to download the UP Police SI Cutoff 2026 through the official website of UPPRPB
-
Visit the official website of UPPRPB, uppbpb.gov.in
-
On the homepage, click on the “Latest Notification” section
-
Select the “UP Police SI result/ cutoff 2026” link
-
The cutoff PDF will open on the screen
-
Check the cutoff marks for your category
-
Save and download the PDF for future reference
Factors Affecting UP Police SI Cutoff 2026
The UP Police SI cutoff marks are not fixed. It varies every year based on several factors. Candidates must understand these factors to understand the cutoff for 2026. Here are the key factors that affect the UP Police SI cutoff marks as follows:
-
Number of vacancies: More vacancies usually lead to a lower cutoff, while fewer vacancies have a higher cutoff
-
Difficulty level of exam: A difficult paper generally results in a lower cutoff, and an easier one has a higher cutoff
-
Number of candidates: More participation increases competition and can raise the cutoff
-
Category-wise reservation: Cutoff varies across General, SC, ST, BC, EBC, and EWS categories due to reservation norms
-
Previous year trends: Past cutoff patterns help set realistic expectations for the current cycle
-
Overall candidate performance: If most candidates score well, the cutoff tends to go up
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com