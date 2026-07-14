UP Police SI Cutoff 2026 OUT: Check Category-Wise Cut Off Marks at uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police SI Cut Off 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the final cutoff marks for UP Police Sub Inspector (Civil Police) and equivalent posts, direct recruitment 2025, today, July 14, 2026. There are a total of 4,534 posts, including Sub Inspector Civil Police, Platoon Commander PAC/SI Armed Police, Platoon Commander/SI Special Security Force, and Women SI in Women Battalion. Candidates who appeared in the UP Police SI exam 2026 can now check and download the cut-off marks from the official website of UPPRPB, uppbpb.gov.in. The final selection is based on normalised marks obtained in the written exam, document verification, physical standard test, and physical efficiency test.

UP Police SI Cut Off 2026

UPPRPB has declared the final cut-off marks for UP Police SI (Civil Police) and equivalent posts Direct Recruitment 2025 on July 14, 2026. The cut-off has been released for a total of 4,534 posts, which includes 4,242 SI Civil Police posts, 135 Platoon Commander PAC/SI Armed Police posts, 60 Platoon Commander/SI Special Security Force posts, and 106 Women SI posts. Category-wise cut-off marks vary across Unreserved, EWS, OBC, SC, and ST categories. Candidates can check their normalised score and result on uppbpb.gov.in from July 22, 2026.