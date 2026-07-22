(Link Active) UP SI Scorecard 2026 Out at uppbpb.gov.in: Check Sub-Inspector Scorecard Download Link Here Check
UPSI Scorecard 2026 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) for the Sub-Inspector (Civil Police) posts. The link to download the UP SI Score Card has been activated by the authority today July 22, at 10 AM. Check all details here.
UPSI Scorecard 2026 Released: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has activated the scorecard download link today i.e. July 22, at 10.00 AM. The download link is available on the Uttar Pradesh Police Sub-Inspector (UPSI) Scorecard 2026 official website. The link to download the scorecard will be activated today i.e. on 10.00 am on the official website. The scorecard download link will remain active till August 21, 2026.
Earlier the final merit list for direct recruitment to the posts of Sub-Inspector (Civil Police) and equivalent ranks was released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) on July 14. Following the declaration of results, the UPPBPB has now released the scorecards for the Sub-Inspector recruitment.
The UPSI Scorecard can be downloaded by the candidates after using their login credentials. The UPSI Scorecard will provide you with all the crucial details including candidate's name, roll number, registration number, marks obtained, qualifying status, and others.
UPSI Scorecard 2026 Download Link Active
The link to download the UP SI Score Card has been activated by the authority today July 22, at 10 AM. Candidates who participated in the recruitment process candownload their normalized scores online by visiting the website uppbpb.gov.in. You can check your marks directly through the link given below-
|UPSI Scorecard 2026
|Download Link
Details Mentioned in UP SI Scorecard 2026
UP SI Scorecard 2026 download link for the Sub Inspector Civil Police and equivalent posts direct recruitment exam 2025 has been activated by the authority on July 22 on the official website. Candidates appeared in the written exam must make sure the details mentioned in the online scorecard are correct because those will be later published on the final result marksheet. The online scorecard will carry the following details-
- Name of a candidate
- Category
- Exam date
- Subject details
- Marks obtained
- Total Marks
Steps to Download the UPSI Scorecard 2026?
Candidates can download their scorecard after using their login credentials to the link. You can follow the steps given below to download the scorecard easily-
- Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.
- Click on the link related to the scorecard found in the latest notices.
- Next, you will need to enter your registration number and date of birth.
- The scorecard will then appear on the screen, allowing you to view and download it.
UPSI Recruitment 2026: Candidates Statistics
A total of 1,575,760 candidates registered for the UP Police SI recruitment exam, one of the much awaited recruitment drive launched across the state. The Board had conducted the written examination on March 14 and 15. Subsequently, successful candidates participated in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Document Verification (DV). A total of 12,333 candidates were shortlisted for these stages who were eligible for the next round. The written examination was held from June 15 to 17, across the state in which total 11,637 candidates qualified for the next round. Following the completion of the entire process, the final list has now been released, featuring 4,543 candidates.
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