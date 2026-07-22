(Link Active) UP SI Scorecard 2026 Out at uppbpb.gov.in: Check Sub-Inspector Scorecard Download Link Here Check

UPSI Scorecard 2026 Released: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has activated the scorecard download link today i.e. July 22, at 10.00 AM. The download link is available on the Uttar Pradesh Police Sub-Inspector (UPSI) Scorecard 2026 official website. The link to download the scorecard will be activated today i.e. on 10.00 am on the official website. The scorecard download link will remain active till August 21, 2026. Earlier the final merit list for direct recruitment to the posts of Sub-Inspector (Civil Police) and equivalent ranks was released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) on July 14. Following the declaration of results, the UPPBPB has now released the scorecards for the Sub-Inspector recruitment. The UPSI Scorecard can be downloaded by the candidates after using their login credentials. The UPSI Scorecard will provide you with all the crucial details including candidate's name, roll number, registration number, marks obtained, qualifying status, and others.

UPSI Scorecard 2026 Download Link Active The link to download the UP SI Score Card has been activated by the authority today July 22, at 10 AM. Candidates who participated in the recruitment process candownload their normalized scores online by visiting the website uppbpb.gov.in. You can check your marks directly through the link given below- UPSI Scorecard 2026 Download Link Details Mentioned in UP SI Scorecard 2026 UP SI Scorecard 2026 download link for the Sub Inspector Civil Police and equivalent posts direct recruitment exam 2025 has been activated by the authority on July 22 on the official website. Candidates appeared in the written exam must make sure the details mentioned in the online scorecard are correct because those will be later published on the final result marksheet. The online scorecard will carry the following details-