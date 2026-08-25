UPCISB UP Cooperative Bank Exam Date 2026 Out: Check Exam Schedule & Timings Here
UP Cooperative Bank Exam Date 2026: The exam date for the Combined Co-operative Banking and Technical Services Examination (Special Selection) 2026 has been announced by the UPCISB through a public notice on 24 August 2026. As per the notice the exam is scheduled to be held on 07 & 08 September 2026. Check this article to know the detailed schedule and other important details.
Key Points
- The Combined Co-operative Banking & Technical Services Exam 2026 is on Sept 07 & 08.
- A total of 116 posts, including Manager and Assistant, will be filled.
- The selection process will be a single stage, with only a Mains examination.
UP Cooperative Bank Exam Date 2026: The UP Cooperative Institutional Service Board (UPCISB) has released a public notice which mentions the exam date for various technical and non-technical posts. The notice was published on the official website of UPCISB at upcisb.upsdc.gov.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill 116 posts including Manager, Junior Manager, Assistant/ Cashier (Banking Assistant/ Clerical Staff), Assistant/Typist, and Assistant Engineer (Civil). The Combined Co-operative Banking & Technical Services Exam 2026 will be conducted to fill these posts. The exam is scheduled to take place on 07 & 08 September 2026 in three shifts on 07 and two shifts on 08 September.
UP Cooperative Bank Exam Date 2026 Notice
The UPCISB has released the public notice for the UP Cooperative Bank various posts exam date on its website upcisb.upsdc.gov.in. According to the notice, the online examination for these posts will be conducted on 07 & 08 September 2026. Check the notice here.
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UP Cooperative Bank Exam Date Notice 2026
UP Cooperative Bank Exam Schedule 2026
The UP Combined Co-operative Banking & Technical Services Exam 2026 will be held on 07-08 September 2026 in online mode. The exam will be conducted in a single stage only i.e. only Mains will be conducted. Check the schedule here.
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S.No.
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Exam Date
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Shift/ Shift Timings
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Post Name
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Organisation
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1.
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07-09-2026
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1st Shift (08:35 am to 10:35 am)
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Manager
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District Cooperative Bank Limited
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2.
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2nd Shift (12:35 pm to 02:35 pm)
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Junior Manager
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District Cooperative Bank Limited
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3.
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3rd Shift (04:05 pm to 06:05 pm)
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Assistant/ Cashier (Banking Assistant/ Clerical Staff)
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District Cooperative Bank Limited
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4.
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08-09-2026
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1st Shift (08:35 am to 10:35 am)
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Assistant/Typist
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Uttar Pradesh State Construction Cooperative Union Limited
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5.
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2nd Shift (12:35 pm to 02:35 pm)
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Assistant Engineer (Civil)
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District Cooperative Bank Limited
UP Cooperative Bank 2026 Selection Process
The notice also mentions about the UP Cooperative Bank selection process for the above mentioned posts. The notice clearly states that there will be only one single stage in the recruitment process and there will be no Preliminary examination. Only Mains will be conducted, on the basis of which the final merit list will be prepared.
UP Cooperative Bank 2026 Number of Vacancies
A total of 116 posts are going to be filled through this examination among which the vacancies are announced for Manager, Junior Manager, Assistant/ Cashier (Banking Assistant/ Clerical Staff), Assistant/Typist, and Assistant Engineer (Civil) posts. Check the distribution of vacancies here.
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S.No.
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Post Name
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No. of Vacancies
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1.
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Manager
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07
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2.
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Junior Manager
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45
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3.
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Assistant/ Cashier (Banking Assistant/ Clerical Staff)
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57
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4.
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Assistant/Typist
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02
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5.
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Assistant Engineer (Civil)
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05
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TOTAL
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116
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.