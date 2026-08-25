UPCISB UP Cooperative Bank Exam Date 2026 Out: Check Exam Schedule & Timings Here

UP Cooperative Bank Exam Date 2026: The UP Cooperative Institutional Service Board (UPCISB) has released a public notice which mentions the exam date for various technical and non-technical posts. The notice was published on the official website of UPCISB at upcisb.upsdc.gov.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill 116 posts including Manager, Junior Manager, Assistant/ Cashier (Banking Assistant/ Clerical Staff), Assistant/Typist, and Assistant Engineer (Civil). The Combined Co-operative Banking & Technical Services Exam 2026 will be conducted to fill these posts. The exam is scheduled to take place on 07 & 08 September 2026 in three shifts on 07 and two shifts on 08 September.

UP Cooperative Bank Exam Date 2026 Notice

The UPCISB has released the public notice for the UP Cooperative Bank various posts exam date on its website upcisb.upsdc.gov.in. According to the notice, the online examination for these posts will be conducted on 07 & 08 September 2026. Check the notice here.