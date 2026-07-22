UPESSC Assistant Professor Interview 2026 Postponed, Check Notice PDF Download Link Here
UPESSC Assistant Professor Interview 2026 has been postponed by the Uttar Pradesh Shiksha Sewa Chayan Ayog (UPESSC), Prayagraj. The Commission has released a short notice on July 22, on its official website. Check details here.
UPESSC Assistant Professor Interview 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Shiksha Sewa Chayan Ayog (UPESSC), Prayagraj on July 22, released short notice regarding the postponement of Assistant Professor Interview. As per the short notice released, the interview which was scheduled from July 22, 2026, to August 13, 2026, has been postponed with immediate effect. All those candidates who are part of the interview process can download the detailed postponement notice available at the official website of UPESSC-https://upessc.up.gov.in.
UPESSC Assistant Professor Interview 2026 PDF Notice Download
Candidates can download the detailed postponement notice available at the official website-https://upessc.up.gov.in. The direct link to download the pdf is given below and you can download the same directly through the link-
|UPESSC Assistant Professor Interview 2026
|Notice Download Link
UPESSC Assistant Professor Exam Date 2026: Overview
A total of 910 posts of Assistant Professor across 33 subjects are to be filled through the recruitment drive under Advertisement No. 51.The interview was scheduled from July 22, 2026, to August 13, 2026. Check overview of the postponement of interview schedule and other details regarding the recruitment drive given below-
|Particular
|Details
|Recruiting Body
|Uttar Pradesh Shiksha Sewa Chayan Ayog (UPESSC), Prayagraj
|Post Name
|Assistant Professor (Sahayak Acharya)
|Numbar of Posts
|910
|Advertisement No.
|51
|Notice Date
|22 July 2026
|Official Website
|upessc.up.gov.in
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