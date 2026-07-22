UPESSC Assistant Professor Interview 2026 Postponed, Check Notice PDF Download Link Here

UPESSC Assistant Professor Interview 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Shiksha Sewa Chayan Ayog (UPESSC), Prayagraj on July 22, released short notice regarding the postponement of Assistant Professor Interview. As per the short notice released, the interview which was scheduled from July 22, 2026, to August 13, 2026, has been postponed with immediate effect. All those candidates who are part of the interview process can download the detailed postponement notice available at the official website of UPESSC-https://upessc.up.gov.in.

UPESSC Assistant Professor Interview 2026 PDF Notice Download

Candidates can download the detailed postponement notice available at the official website-https://upessc.up.gov.in. The direct link to download the pdf is given below and you can download the same directly through the link-