UPPCL JE Recruitment 2022 Notification OUT @upenergy.in, Application begins from 11 January onwards

UPPCL JE Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) on upenergy.in. Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

UPPCL JE Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has advertised a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Trainee) under the E & M cadre against category-wise vacancies. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the online mode at upenergy.in from 11 January 2022 onwards. The last date of application submission is 31 January 2022. A total of 44 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The candidates willing to apply for the above posts can check the detailed information about the recruitment process below.

Important Dates:

Online Submission of application form: 11 January to 31 January 2022

Submission of application form cum processing fee through NET banking/credit card/debit card: 11 January to 31 January 2022

Submission of application form cum processing fee through SEBI challan (Offline): 11 January to 31 January 2022

Tentative Date for CBT: Last week of February 2022

UPPCL JE Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer Trainee - 44 Posts

UPPCL JE Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have sufficient knowledge of Hindi in Devnagri Lipi.

Electrical Engineering Category: Candidate must have a degree in Electrical/Power Engineering or a mixed discipline degree combined with Electrical Engineering/Power Engineering.

Electronics and Tele-Communication Engineering Category: Candidate must have a degree in Electronics Engineering or Communication Engineering or Tele-communication Engineering or a mixed discipline degree combined with either Electronics Engineering or Communication Engineering or Tele Communication Engineering.

Computer Science Engineering Category: Candidate must have a degree in Computer Scinece Engineering or information technology or a mixed discipline degree combined with either Computer Science Engineering or Information Technology.

UPPCL JE Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - minimum 21 years and maximum 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download UPPCL JE Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online - link to active on 11 January

How to apply for UPPCL JE Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can submit applications from 11 January to 31 January 2022. After submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

UPPCL JE Recruitment 2022 Application Fee