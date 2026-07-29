UP Police Constable Result 2026: The UPPRPB has released the UP Police Constable result on 31 July 2026 at uppbpb.gov.in. The written examination was conducted across the state on 08, 09 & 10 June 2026. The exam was held in two shifts across three days from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 03:00 pm to 05:00 pm. The candidates who have participated in the written examination will be able to download the result once the Board publishes it on the official website. It has been reported that around 21,92,236 candidates have appeared for th exam. The candidates who will be selected in the written test will be eligible for the next stage of the recruitment process i.e. Document Verification (DV) & Physical Standard Test (PST). Through this recruitment drive, the UPPRPB is going to fill 32,679 Constable posts across the state.

उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस में आरक्षी नागरिक पुलिस एवं समकक्ष पदों पर सीधी भर्ती – 2025 की लिखित परीक्षा के परिणाम का प्रकाशन बोर्ड की वेबसाइट पर किया गया है। अभ्यर्थी अपना परिणाम बोर्ड की वेबसाइट पर उपलब्ध लिंक पर जाकर अपना रजिस्ट्रेशन नम्बर एवं जन्मतिथि अंकित कर देख सकते हैं । लिखित… — Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (@upprpb) July 31, 2026

UP Police Constable Result 2026 Highlights

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board conducts the Constable written examination to recruit candidates for 32,679 vacant posts. Around 21,92,236 candidates have appeared for the exam. The UP Police Result has been released now. Check the highlights in the table below:

Particulars Details Recruiting Body Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (UPPRPB) Post Name Constable No. of Vacancies 32,679 Exam Date 08-10 June 2026 Answer Key Release Date 20 June 2026 Result Date 31 July 2026 Cut Off Released Official Website uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police Constable Result 2026 Download Link

The candidates who have appeared in the UP Police Constable written examination can download the result from the official website. The direct link has been provided here for the convenience of the candidates.