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UPPRPB Police Constable Result 2026 Released: Download Merit List PDF at uppbpb.gov.in - Direct Link Here

Upasna Choudhary
By Upasna Choudhary
Jul 31, 2026, 19:57 IST

UP Police Constable Result 2026: The UP Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the UP Police Constable written examination result on 31 July 2026. The candidates who have participated in the examination can download their result from the official website, uppbpb.gov.in. The direct link to download the result is also provided in this blog.

UP Police Constable Result 2026
UP Police Constable Result 2026

HIGHLIGHTS

  • UPPRPB has released the UP Police Constable result 2026 on 31 July 2026.
  • The written examination was conducted on 08-10 June 2026.
  • Through this recruitment drive, 32,679 Constable posts are going to be filled by the UP Police Board.

UP Police Constable Result 2026: The UPPRPB has released the UP Police Constable result on 31 July 2026 at uppbpb.gov.in. The written examination was conducted across the state on 08, 09 & 10 June 2026. The exam was held in two shifts across three days from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 03:00 pm to 05:00 pm. The candidates who have participated in the written examination will be able to download the result once the Board publishes it on the official website. It has been reported that around 21,92,236 candidates have appeared for th exam. The candidates who will be selected in the written test will be eligible for the next stage of the recruitment process i.e. Document Verification (DV) & Physical Standard Test (PST). Through this recruitment drive, the UPPRPB is going to fill 32,679 Constable posts across the state.

UP Police Constable Result 2026 Highlights

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board conducts the Constable written examination to recruit candidates for 32,679 vacant posts. Around 21,92,236 candidates have appeared for the exam. The UP Police Result has been released now. Check the highlights in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Recruiting Body

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (UPPRPB)

Post Name

Constable

No. of Vacancies

32,679

Exam Date

08-10 June 2026

Answer Key Release Date

20 June 2026

Result Date

31 July 2026

Cut Off

Released

Official Website

uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police Constable Result 2026 Download Link

The candidates who have appeared in the UP Police Constable written examination can download the result from the official website. The direct link has been provided here for the convenience of the candidates.

UP Police Constable result 2026

Download Link

UP Police Constable Final Answer Key 2026

Download Link
LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Jul 31, 2026, 19:57 IST

    UP Police Constable Result 2026: How to Prepare for the PST?

    The next step in the recruitment process is the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) which will test the efficiency of the candidates. It consists of 4.8 Km run (in 25 minutes) for male candidates and 2.4 Km run (in 14 minutes) for female candidates. The candidates should keep practising for the run on a continuous basis.

  • Jul 31, 2026, 18:12 IST

    UP Police Constable Result 2026: What To Do If You Don't Qualify?

    The candidates who could not have made it possible this time should not get disheartened. Try for next time. But firstlt you should check your scores. The Police Board has also released the final answer key, therefore you can verify your answers and calculate your scores. Check by how much marks you have left behind.

  • Jul 31, 2026, 17:10 IST

    UP Police Constable Result 2026: What Next After the Result?

    The candidates who have qualified the UP Police Constable written examination must now gear up for the further recruitment stages which is DV/PST which will commence from 17 August followed by PET which is expected to be held in the month of September.

  • Jul 31, 2026, 16:31 IST

    UP Police Constable Result 2026: Website Is Working Now

    The UP Police Board's website is working fine now. The candidates can check their result by visiting the official website at uppbpb.gov.in. The direct link has been provided here for the convenience of the candidates.

    Direct Link to Download UP Police Constable Result

  • Jul 31, 2026, 15:54 IST

    UP Police Constable Result 2026: Final Answer Key Released

    The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has also released the UP Police Final Answer Key along with the result. The candidates who have not made it to the next level can calculate their scores using the final answer key and check where they have lag behind.

    Download UP Police Constable Final Answer Key Here

  • Jul 31, 2026, 15:40 IST

    UP Police Constable Result 2026: DV

    As per the official tweet available on the UPPRPB's X handle, The verification of documents and Physical Standard Test (DV/PST) for the candidates who have qualified in the written examination is proposed to commence from 17 August 2026, and the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the candidates who qualify in the document verification and Physical Standard Test is proposed to be conducted in the month of September.

  • Jul 31, 2026, 15:31 IST

    UP Police Constable Result 2026: Can I Check Individual Result?

    The candidates will be able to download the individual result by using the registration number and DOB. 

    Direct Link to Check Individual Result Here

  • Jul 31, 2026, 15:25 IST

    UP Police Constable Result 2026: What is the Official Website Showing?

    When we are visiting the official website of UPPRPB, it shows a message "The service is unavailable". This means that the website is down due to heavy traffic. Once the website, regains its traction the candidates will be able to download the result.

  • Jul 31, 2026, 15:16 IST

    UP Police Constable Result 2026: Category-Wise Passing Percentage

    The candidates who have appeared for the UP Police Constable written examination will have to obtain the passing marks prescribed by the Board. The category-wise passing percentage is here.

    • Gen: 30%
    • EWS: 25%
    • OBC: 25%
    • SC/ST: 20%
  • Jul 31, 2026, 15:11 IST

    UP Police Constable Result 2026: How Many Candidates Have Qualified for PET?

    As per the notice published by the UP Police Board, a total of 76,184 candidates have qualified the writen examination. This is 2.33 times more than the number if vacancy announced. These candidates are eligible to appear for the PET & PST, which is the next stage of the recruitment process.

  • Jul 31, 2026, 15:07 IST

    UP Police Constable Result 2026: Is the Cut Off Released?

    The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has also released the category-wise cut off marks for the selected candidates. Check the category-wise cut off marks here.

    Category

    Cut Off

    Normal (UR).

    258.03661

    Economically Weaker Section (EWS)

    247.9334

    Other Backward Classes (OBC)

    251.63020

    Scheduled Castes (SC)

    239.3407

    Scheduled Tribes (ST)

    220.10639

    Women's class (general)

    255.84346

    Women Category (OBC)

    247.93526

    Women's Category (SC)

    236.31995

    Women's category (ST)

    211.47988
  • Jul 31, 2026, 15:04 IST

    UP Police Constable Result 2026: Is the Website Working?

    The offiial website of the UPPRPB is still not working. The candidates should wait for sometime so that the traffic may slow down on the website. Do not do frequent refresh on the website, as this will also slow down the server.

  • Jul 31, 2026, 14:59 IST

    UP Police Constable Sarkari Result 2026: What to Do If You Forget Roll Number?

    The candidates who have appeared for the UP Police Constable written examination must now be waiting for the website to regain so that they can check their results. If you forget your oll number, then you must check your email for theapplication confirmation mail where you registration number and roll number might have. You can also check your SMS for the application form submission received to know your registration number.

  • Jul 31, 2026, 14:55 IST

    UP Police Constable Result 2026: Details Required to Download the Result.

    In order to download the UP Police Constable Result 2026, the candidates will require the following details to login to their accounts.

    • Registration Number/ Roll Number
    • DOB/ Password
    • Gender
  • Jul 31, 2026, 14:52 IST

    UP Police Constable Result 2026: How to Download the Result?

    The candidates can visit the official website of the UPPRPB at uppbpb.gov.in. There is technical error in the website and its showing "Service Unavailable". This error shows when there is heavy traffic oin the website. This traffic is due to the large number of candidates have appeared for the examination and all of them will be trying to access the website at the same time. Therefore, the candidates should take a pause and wait for sometime.

  • Jul 31, 2026, 14:48 IST

    UP Police Constable Result 2026: Website Server Down? What To Do Now?

    The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the UP Police Constable result on its website. But, due to heavy load on the website, the candidates are facing issues. The website is down for noe. Therfore, the candidates are advised to wait calmly till the website regains. 

  • Jul 31, 2026, 14:46 IST

    UP Police Constable Result 2026: UPPRPB Released the Result

    The much awaited UP Police Constable result has been released by the UP Police Board on its official website uppbpb.gov.in. The direct link to download the result is provided here.

    Direct Link to Download UP Police Constable Result 2026

  • Jul 31, 2026, 10:17 IST

    UP Police Constable Result 2026: Documents Required for the Reserved Categories

    OBC candidates typically need a valid non-creamy-layer certificate issued within the prescribed validity period, SC/ST candidates need their caste certificate, and EWS candidates need an income and asset certificate issued as per current government norms. Certificates issued too far in advance of the DV date have, in some past cycles, been flagged for re-verification or rejected on validity grounds. If your certificate is more than a year old, it may be worth checking with your local tehsil office about renewal before your DV date arrives.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 21:34 IST

    UP Police Constable Result 2026: Age Relaxation Details

    The UPPRPB has allowed an additional relaxation of 3 years in the upper age limit across all category candidates for this recruitment cycle, on top of the standard category-wise relaxation applicable for SC, ST, and OBC candidates. This combined relaxation is relevant for candidates checking whether they meet the eligibility bar, particularly those close to the upper age limit specified for their category and gender in the official notification.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 20:20 IST

    UP Police Constable Result 2026: Is There Any Limit on the Number of Attempts?

    As per the current eligibility criteria, there is no official restriction on the number of attempts a candidate can make for the UP Police Constable exam, as long as the candidate meets the prescribed age limit at the time of application. This means candidates who do not qualify in the current 2026 cycle remain eligible to reapply in future recruitment drives, subject to meeting the age and other eligibility criteria applicable at that time.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 19:16 IST

    UP Police Constable Result 2026: UP Police Constable Salary 2026

    Once appointed, selected candidates will draw pay and allowances as per the 7th Pay Commission structure applicable to the Constable cadre in Uttar Pradesh Police. Along with the basic pay, appointed constables are entitled to standard allowances, job security, and retirement benefits as per state government service rules. This is one of the reasons the recruitment drive has attracted such a large number of applicants across the state and from outside Uttar Pradesh as well.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 16:27 IST

    UP Police Constable Result 2026: What Happens After the Written Result

    Candidates who qualify will move through a multi-stage selection process: Document Verification (DV), Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and finally a Medical Examination. Each of these stages is sequential,  a candidate must clear one before appearing for the next. Final selection is not based on the written exam alone; it factors in performance across all stages combined with reservation-category rules. This is why qualifying in the written test is a necessary but not sufficient step toward an actual constable appointment.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 13:52 IST

    UP Police Constable Result 2026: How is the Final Merit List Prepared?

    The candidates should know that the UP Police Constable final merit list will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained in the written examination. The scores in the PET & PST will not be counted towards the preparation of the final merit list.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 12:58 IST

    UP Police Constable Result 2026: What to Do If There is Error in the Documents?

    For the Document Verification process, the candidates require some documents self-attested by them to verify their candidature. If there is any kind of spelling error in any of the documents, then the candidates must resolve the error by requesting the relevant authority before the DV process.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 11:16 IST

    UP Police Constable Result 2026: Will the PET Marks Be Added in the Final List?

    The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained in the written examination by the candidates. The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) is just a qualifying level of the recruitment process. The marks obtained in this stage are not counted towards the final merit list.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 10:21 IST

    UP Police Constable Result 2026: Do the Candidates Get Second Chance to Appear for PET/PST?

    Under usual circumstances, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board has necer provided a second chance to the candidates who fail to be available for the PET/PST on the prescribed dates. ThereforE, the candidates are advsied to be available on the dates fixed for the PET/PST.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 09:56 IST

    UP Police Constable Result 2026: What Should the Candidates Do Until Result Declaration?

    The candidates who are hoping to qualify the written examination must start preparing for the next stages of the selection process which is the DV, PST, & PET. They should start collecting their documents and prepare for the physical training.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 09:26 IST

    UP Police Constable Result 2026: Details Mentioned on the Scorecard

    • Once the UP Police Constable result is released, the candidates will be able to download their scorecard which contains the following details.
    • Candidate's Name
    • Roll Number/ Registration Number
    • DOB/ Gender
    • Category of the Candidate
    • Normalized Scores
    • Qualifying Status
  • Jul 29, 2026, 21:42 IST

    UP Police Constable Result 2026: When Will the Final Answer Key be Released?

    The UP Police Constable final answer key is expected to be released alongside the written exam result by the UP Police Board. The Board might also release the fianl asnwer key along with the final result which will be released when all the stages of the recruitment such as PET/ PST/ DV/ Medical has been conducted.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 21:05 IST

    UP Police Constable Result 2026: When Will the Medical Test Be Conducted?

    The medical test will be conducted for the candidates who will qualify the DV, PET & PST successfully. It will be conducted after all these three stages of the recruitment cycle are completed. The dates for the medical test will be notified by the Board on its official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 20:38 IST

    UP Police Constable Result 2026: Will the PET & PST marks be Added in the Final List?

    The candidates must know that the marks obtained in the PET & PST are not going to be added in the preparation of the final merit list. PET & PST are just the qualifying stages, meaning, the candidates should qualify these stages in order to not get disqualified from the recruitment process. The marks of only those candidates will be counted for the final merit list who will qualify all the stages successfully.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 20:03 IST

    UP Police Constable Result 2026: PET & PST Dates

    Once the UP Police Cinstable result is released, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board will announce the dates for PET & PST along with the release of the admit card for these tests. The notice regarding the dates will be published on the Board's official website only.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 19:39 IST

    UP Police Constable Result 2026: What is the Expected Cut Off for General Candidates?

    The general category candidates can expect the cut off to be in the range of 200-230 for the written examination. Therefore, the candidates can calculate their scores from the answer key and check whether they fall in this cut off range or not.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 18:57 IST

    UP Police Constable Result 2026: PET Eligibility

    The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) follows PST for those who clear it. Male candidates are required to complete a 4.8-km run within a prescribed time limit, while female candidates run 2.4 km. Like the PST, the PET is qualifying rather than merit-scoring, meaning it does not add to your final rank, but failing it disqualifies you regardless of written-exam marks. 

  • Jul 29, 2026, 16:35 IST

    UP Police Constable Result 2026: Normalisation of Scores

    The Board is expected to apply a normalisation formula to written-exam scores because the test was conducted across multiple shifts over three separate days om June 8, 9, and 10. Normalisation adjusts for any variation in difficulty between shifts, so that all candidates are compared on a fair, equivalent scale regardless of which specific shift they sat. This is a fairly standard practice in large multi-shift recruitment exams and should not be a cause for concern.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 15:55 IST

    UP Police Constable Result 2026: Chest Measurement for PST

    The chest of General/ OBC/ SC category candidates should be 79 cm without expansion and 84 cm with expansion. The chest of ST category candidates should be 77 cm without expansion and 82 cm with expansion.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 15:26 IST

    UP Police Constable Result 2026: PST Meaurements

    Candidate's height, chest measurement (for male candidates), and other physical parameters will be checked against UP Police's prescribed physical standards, which vary depending on category and gender. This is a qualifying stage, clearing it does not add marks to a candidate's merit score, but failing it removes the candidate from the competition. 

    Male Height for UR/ OBC/ SC

    168 cm

    Male ST

    160 cm

    Female Height for UR/ OBC/ SC

    152 cm

    Female ST

    147 cm
  • Jul 29, 2026, 14:54 IST

    UP Police Constable Result 2026: Documents to Carry for DV

    The shortlisted candidates will be required to carry original educational certificates, identity proof, category certificates (for reserved categories), and other documents specified on their DV admit card, along with self-attested photocopies. Missing or mismatched documents can lead to disqualification at this stage, regardless of how well a candidate scored in the written exam. The candidates are strongly advised to start organising their documents including caste, domicile, and educational certificates, well in advance of any official DV call letter.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 14:38 IST

    UP Police Constable Result 2026: Vacancy Distribution

    A total of 32,679 vacancies have been announced for the post of Constable. Check the post-wise vacancy distribution here:

    Post

    No. of Vacancy

    Civil Police Constable (Male/Female)

    10,469

    PAC/ Armed Police Constable

    15,131

    Special Security Force Constable

    1,341

    Women Battalion (Lucknow, Badaun, Gorakhpur) Constable

    2,282

    Mounted Police Constable

    71

    Jail Warder (Male) 

    3,279

    Jail Warder (Female) 

    106

    TOTAL

    32,679
  • Jul 29, 2026, 14:20 IST

    UP Police Constable Result 2026: How to Qualify PET/PST?

    The candidates who are preparing for the UP Police Constable Physical Efficiency Test/ Physical Standard Test (PET/PST) are advised to continue their practice on a regular basis without wasting their time thinking about the written examination result. Those who will qualify the written exam will be called in for PET/PST.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 14:12 IST

    UP Police Constable Result 2026: How to Download Your Result?

    The candidates should keep their roll number or registration number ready to download the UP Police Constable result. These are mandatory to have otherwise you won't be able to download your result.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 14:03 IST

    UP Police Constable Result 2026: Can I Get the Result in Offline Mode?

    The UPPRPB will release the result through online mdoe only. The candidates who have qualified the examination will be sent personal email and SMS by the Board to download and check their result. There is no other way that the Board will release the result. The result will not be sent through post to the candidates.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 13:55 IST

    UP Police Constable Result 2026: What Next After the Result?

    The candidates who will be shortlisted in the UP Police Constable written examination will be eligible to appear for the DV & PST. The dates for the DV & PST will be communicated to the shortkisted candidates through an official notice which will be published on the official website of the Board.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 13:48 IST

    UP Police Constable Result 2026: Details Required to Download Result

    Once the result link goes active on the official website, the candidates will be able to download their result using the following details:

    • Registration Number/ Roll Number
    • DOB/ Password
  • Jul 29, 2026, 13:43 IST

    UP Police Constable Result 2026: UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023

    The UPPRPB has announced a total of 60,244 vacancies in the 2023 recruitment cycle. Around 48,17,441 have registered for the recruitment and only 34.6 lakh were appeared for the written examination. Out of which, 1,74,316 have qualified for the DV & PST stage. This means that around 5% candidates have qualified. This shows the tough competition.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 13:34 IST

    UP Police Constable Result 2026: How many Vacancies were Announced?

    The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced a total of 32,679 vacancies for the Constable posts. This presents a great opportunity for the candidates who have appeared for the examination as this shows that the chances of getting selected is more.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 13:26 IST

    UP Police Constable Result 2026: When was the Written Exam Conducted?

    The UPPRPB conducted the UP Police Constable written examination on 08, 09, and 10 June 2026 in two shifts across 3 days. The number of candidates appeared for the written exam were estimated to be around 21,92,236 in numbers. 

  • Jul 29, 2026, 13:18 IST

    UP Police Constable Result 2026: How many Candidates Have Applied?

    It has been reported that around 28.86 lakh candidates have registered for the UP Police Constable Recruitment 2025 and around 21,92,236 have appeared for the written examination conducted on 08-10 June 2026.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 13:13 IST

    UP Police Constable Result 2026: Official Website to Download Result

    The UP Police Constable result will be released by the UPPRPB only on its official website uppbpb.gov.in. The Board will not release the result on any other website ir third-party sources.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 13:07 IST

    UP Police Constable Result 2026: When is the Result Going to Release?

    The UP Police Constable result 2026 is going to be released anywhere between 30-31 July by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board on the official website at uppbpb.gov.in.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Executive - Editorial

Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.

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