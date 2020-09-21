UPSC Geo Scientist Mains Admit Card 2020 Released @upsc.gov.in, Exam on 17 and 18 October

UPSC Geo Scientist Mains Admit Card 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card of mains exam for Combined Geo-Scientist Examination 2020. Candidates who have qualified in UPSC Geo-Scientist Prelims exam can download UPSC Geo-Scientist Mains Admit Card 2019 from the official website i.e. www.upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC Geo-Scientist Mains Admit Card Link is given below. Candidates can download through the link using their Registration Id or Roll Number and Date of Birth.

UPSC Geo Scientist Mains Admit Card Download Link

UPSC Geo Scientist Mains Exam Admit Card Download Link is available from 21 September to 18 October 2020. The candidates are required to carry the print out of the e-Admit Card along with the (original) Photo ID Proof, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, in each session at the exam centre. UPSC Geo Scientist Mains E-Admit Card must be preserved till the declaration of the final results. The candidates are also required to 'social distancing' as well as 'personal hygiene' inside the Examination hall as well as in the premises of the Venue for COVID - 19 prevention.

As per the official website - In case of any problem in downloading e-admit card for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2020 or discrepancy noticed in the e-admit card , may please be informed in detail on e-mail: - skindo-upsc@gov.in

UPSC Geo-Scientist Mains Exam will be held on 17 October and 18 October 2020 (Saturday & Sunday) respectively all over India.

UPSC Geo Scientist Mains Exam Pattern

The exam will be conducted in offline mode. Qualified candidates in the exam will be called for personality test

UPSC is conducting the Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Exam 2019 to fill 102 vacancies of Geologist Group A, Geophysicist Group A, Chemist Group A and Junior Hydro Geologists