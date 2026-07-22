UPSSSC ASO Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download Mains Hall Ticket at upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC has released the ASO Admit card 2026 on its official website upsssc.gov.in. Candidates can now download the admit card for the mains exam from the link provided here. The Examination will be held on 26 July 2026. Candidates must print their admit card on A4 paper and carry a valid photo ID to the exam centre.
UPSSSC ASO Admit Card 2026 OUT: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has officially released the Admit Card for the Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO) and Assistant Research Officer (ARO) Mains Examination 2026. Candidates can now download their admit card from the official website of UPSSSC, upsssc.gov.in. The Mains exam is scheduled for 26 July 2026 from 10 AM to 12 PM. This recruitment announced a total of 1565 ASO/ARO posts. The Admit card carries important details like the candidate’s roll number, exam centre, and reporting time.
UPSSSC ASO Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The candidates who are going to appear in the mains examination of ASO & ARO can now download their admit card from the official website, upsssc.gov.in, as well as by using the direct link given below. The candidates are requested to download the admit card beforehand so that any last-minute problems do not arise. The candidates must make sure that all the information provided on the admit card is correct.
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UPSSSC ASO Admit Card 2026 OUT
UPSSSC ASO Admit Card 2026 Key Highlights
Candidates who will appear for the UPSSSC ASO exam can check the table below for key highlights related to the recruitment.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)
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Exam Name
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ASO Mains exams 2026
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Admit Card Status
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Released
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Admit Card Release Date
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22 July 2026
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Exam Mode
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Offline
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Exam Date
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26 July 2026
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Official Website
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uksssc.gov.in
Steps to Download UPSSSC ASO Admit Card 2026
Candidates can follow these simple steps to download the UPSSSC ASO Admit Card 2026 through the official website:
Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the “Download Admit Card” link on the homepage.
Step 3: Now log in using your Registration Number and Date of Birth.
Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button.
Step 5: Your UPSSSC ASO/ARO Admit Card 2026 will be displayed on the screen.
Step 6: Verify all the details provided on your admit card.
Step 7: Download the admit card and take its printout.
Details Mentioned on UPSSSC ASO Admit Card 2026
Candidates are required to carefully check all the details that are given in the UPSSSC ASO Admit Card 2026. Here is the list of details that will appear on the admit card as follows:
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Name of the Candidate
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Roll number
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Registration Number
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Exam Name
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Exam Date and Time
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Reporting Time
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Photograph and Signature
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Name & Address of Examination Centre
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Important Instructions for the Exam Day
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com