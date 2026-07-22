UPSSSC ASO Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download Mains Hall Ticket at upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC ASO Admit Card 2026 OUT: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has officially released the Admit Card for the Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO) and Assistant Research Officer (ARO) Mains Examination 2026. Candidates can now download their admit card from the official website of UPSSSC, upsssc.gov.in. The Mains exam is scheduled for 26 July 2026 from 10 AM to 12 PM. This recruitment announced a total of 1565 ASO/ARO posts. The Admit card carries important details like the candidate’s roll number, exam centre, and reporting time. UPSSSC ASO Admit Card 2026 Download Link The candidates who are going to appear in the mains examination of ASO & ARO can now download their admit card from the official website, upsssc.gov.in, as well as by using the direct link given below. The candidates are requested to download the admit card beforehand so that any last-minute problems do not arise. The candidates must make sure that all the information provided on the admit card is correct.

UPSSSC ASO Admit Card 2026 OUT Download Link UPSSSC ASO Admit Card 2026 Key Highlights Candidates who will appear for the UPSSSC ASO exam can check the table below for key highlights related to the recruitment. Particulars Details Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) Exam Name ASO Mains exams 2026 Admit Card Status Released Admit Card Release Date 22 July 2026 Exam Mode Offline Exam Date 26 July 2026 Official Website uksssc.gov.in Steps to Download UPSSSC ASO Admit Card 2026 Candidates can follow these simple steps to download the UPSSSC ASO Admit Card 2026 through the official website: Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in. Step 2: Click on the “Download Admit Card” link on the homepage.