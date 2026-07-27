UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Recruitment 2026: Registration Closes Today for 1182 Vacancies; Direct Link Here

Key Points The online application process for Cane Supervisor posts closes on July 28, 2026.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 1182 Cane Supervisor vacancies in Uttar Pradesh.

Applications started July 7, 2026, for candidates with a BSc Agriculture degree.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will close the online application process for the Cane Supervisor Recruitment 2026 today July 28, 2026. Through this recruitment drive the commission aims to fill 1182 vacancies for the post of Cane Supervisor in the sugarcane department of Uttar Pradesh. Candidates who hold a Bachelor degree in BSC Agriculture subjects can apply. The notification was released on May 12, 2026 with the online application starting from July 7, 2026. Eligible and interested candidates should complete the registration process as early as possible to avoid last minute technical issues due to server load. Candidates should also note that the commission may not extend the application deadline, i.e., they are advised to submit their forms at the earliest.

UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Recruitment 2026 Direct Apply Link Candidates who want to apply for these posts can submit their application forms through the official UPSSSC website at upsssc.gov.in. The notification was issued under the advertisement no. 13-Exam-2026. Candidates must keep their educational documents, photograph, signature and other required details ready so that they do not face any problems while filling the application form. Check the direct-apply link in the table given below. UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Recruitment 2026 Apply Link Click Here UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Notification PDF 2026 Click Here UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights Candidates interested in applying for the Cane Supervisor post under Advertisement No. 13-Examination/2026 (Cane Supervisor Main Examination [PET-2025]/14) can find the key recruitment details in the table below

Particulars Details Conducting Authority Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (BPSSC) Post Name Cane Supervisor Advt No 13-Exam 2026 Total Number of Vacancies 1182 Mode of Application Online Registration Start Date 7 July 2026 Last Date to Apply Online 28 July 2026 Selection Process PET

Mains Exam

Document Verification Official Website upsssc.gov.in UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria Before applying for the cane supervisor posts, candidates should ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria prescribed by the commission. Check the detailed requirements below. 1 Educational Qualification—Candidates must have a qualified bachelor's degree in B.Sc. Agriculture from a recognized university in India. In addition they should also have a CCC certificate recognized by the DOEACC/NIELIT Society.

2 Age Limit—The minimum age should be 21 years. while the maximum age limit stands at 40 years. Age relaxation would be provided at the upper age limit to the reserved category students as per the state government norms. Steps to Apply Online for UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Recruitment 2026 Candidates can follow the steps given below to complete the application process- Visit the official UPSSSC website at upsssc.gov.in.

The homepage will open there you will find the Notification/Advertisement section. Click on it.

Click on the link for Cane Supervisor Recruitment 2026.

Log in using the required PET registration number.

Fill the application form with personal and educational details.

Upload documents such as photo and signature.

Review details once before final submission and pay the application fees as per your category.

Submit the application form and save it for future references.