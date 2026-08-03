UPSSSC PET 2026 Online Form Link Active at upsssc.gov.in, Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility and More
UPSSSC PET Apply Online 2026: UPSSSC has started the online application process for the Preliminary Eligibility Test from August 3, 2026. Eligible and interested candidates can submit the application until September 1 2026. Read the complete article to know more in detail.
Key Points
- UPSSSC PET 2026 online application started on August 3, 2026.
- The deadline to submit UPSSSC PET 2026 applications is September 1, 2026.
- Candidates can make corrections to their UPSSSC PET 2026 forms by September 8, 2026.
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has started the online application process for PET on its official website at the upsssc.gov.in. The Preliminary Eligibility Test is a qualifying examination which is held for recruiting various Group B and Group C posts. The online application has commenced from today August 3, 2026 with the last date to submit the forms is September 1, 2026. You can make corrections in UPSSSC PET Form 2026 by September 8, 2026.
The notification was released on August 1, 2026. Here in this article you will find all important details related to eligibility criteria, application dates, fee details and other relevant things as mentioned in the official notification.
UPSSSC PET Notification 2026 Direct Apply Link
UPSSSC has activated the online application link for the UP PET 2026 via its official website at upsssc.gov.in.The online application window will remain open from August 3, 2026 to September 1, 2026. Candidates must read the official notification once before applying . Check the direct apply link for the UPSSSC PET Notification 2026 in the table given below.
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UPSSSC PET 2026 Notification Apply Link
UPSSSC PET Notification 2026 Highlights
The notification for the UPSSSC PET was issued under the advertisement no 16-Exam 2026. Candidates are required to fill the One Time Registration (OTR) form before they fill the UP PET form. Check the highlights given below in the table.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)
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Exam Name
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Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026
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Advertisement No
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16-Exam 2026
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Posts
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Lekhpal, X-Ray Technician, Junior Assistant and others.
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Mode of Application
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Online
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Registration Start Date
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August 3, 2026
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Registration End Date
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September 1, 2026
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Purpose
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Eligibility test for various Group B and Group C posts
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Official Website
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upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC PET Online Form 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must ensure that they meet the required eligibility criteria at the time of filing the application form. Check the detailed criteria given below.
1. Educational Qualification
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Candidates must have passed Class 10 or equivalent examination from a recognized board.
2 Age Limit-
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Minimum Age: Candidates must be 18 years old,
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Maximum Age: Candidates should not be more than 40 years of age as of July 1, 2026.
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Relaxations in the upper age limit would be given as per the reservation norms set by the Uttar Pradesh government.
UPSSSC PET Online Form 2026 Application Fees
To apply for UPSSSC PET 2026 candidates must pay a certain amount of application fee according to their categories. Check the category wise fee distribution in the table below.
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Category
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Total Fees
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Unreserved (General)
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185.00
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Other Backward Class (OBC)
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185.00
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Scheduled Caste (SC)
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95.00
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Scheduled Tribe (ST)
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95.00
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Persons with Disabilities (PwD)
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25.00
Steps to Apply for UPSSSC PET Online Form 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps listed below to complete the application process-
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Go to the official UPSSSC website at upsssc.gov.in.
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Complete the One Time Registration process, if not done.
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Homepage will open there you have to click on UPSSSC PET 2026 Application Link
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Log in using credentials required at the time of registration.
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Fill the application form with required details.
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Upload relevant documents like photograph and signature in the prescribed format.
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Pay the application fees.
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Review details carefully and then submit the application form.
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Download and take a printout of the UPSSSC PET 2026 online form for future references.
Also Read- UPSSSC Auditor Recruitment 2026 Closing
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.