UPSSSC PET 2026 Online Form Link Active at upsssc.gov.in, Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility and More

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has started the online application process for PET on its official website at the upsssc.gov.in. The Preliminary Eligibility Test is a qualifying examination which is held for recruiting various Group B and Group C posts. The online application has commenced from today August 3, 2026 with the last date to submit the forms is September 1, 2026. You can make corrections in UPSSSC PET Form 2026 by September 8, 2026.

The notification was released on August 1, 2026. Here in this article you will find all important details related to eligibility criteria, application dates, fee details and other relevant things as mentioned in the official notification.

UPSSSC PET Notification 2026 Direct Apply Link

UPSSSC has activated the online application link for the UP PET 2026 via its official website at upsssc.gov.in.The online application window will remain open from August 3, 2026 to September 1, 2026. Candidates must read the official notification once before applying . Check the direct apply link for the UPSSSC PET Notification 2026 in the table given below.