WBCS Answer Key 2026 Out at psc.wb.gov.in: Download Prelims Final Answer Key PDF, Cutoff Direct Link Here
WBCS Answer Key 2026 has been released by the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) for the WBCS Preliminary Examination 2026 on its official website. You can download the WBCS Answer Key 2026 directly through the link shared in the article.
WBCS Answer Key 2026: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the WBCS Answer Key 2026 for the WBCS Preliminary Examination 2026. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam for the WB Civil Service Written Examination held on June 14, 2026 can download the answer key with the pdf available at the official website of WBPSC-https://psc.wb.gov.in. You can download the WBCS Answer Key 2026 directly through the link shared in the article.
WBCS Answer Key 2026 Download Link
The WBCS Answer Key 2026 download link is available on the official website under the Subject section on the home page. You can download the WBCS Answer Key 2026 pdf directly through the link given below-
|WBCS Answer Key 2026
|Direct Link
WBCS Answer Key 2026 Overview
Earlier the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) had launched the recruitment drive for W.B.C.S. (Exe) etc. (prelims ) Examination , 2024, against advt NO. 8/2024 across the state. Now the Commission has released the WBCS Answer Key 2026 for the WBCS Preliminary Examination 2026.
|WBCS Answer Key 2026 Out: Key Highlights
|Exam Name
|WBCS Preliminary Examination 2026
|Conducting Body
|West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC)
|Exam Date
|14 June 2026
|Category
|Final Answer Key
|Final Answer Key Status
|Out
|Mode of Release
|Online
|Official Website
|www.psc.wb.gov.in
How to Download WBCS Answer Key 2026 PDF?
Candidates can download the WBCS Answer Key 2026 from the official website after clicking the pdf download link. You can download the same easily after following the steps given below-
- Visit to the official website of WBPSC-https://psc.wb.gov.in.
- Navigate to the Answer Key or Latest Updates/Notifications section on the homepage.
- Click on the link displaying as-FINAL ANSWER KEYS TO THE MCQ PAPER OF THE W.B.C.S. (EXE) ETC. (PRELI) EXAMINATION , 2024, (ADVT. NO. 8/2024) on the home page.
- You will get the final answer key on the screen in PDF format.
- Download the answer key PDF for future reference.
- Take a printout of the document, if needed, for future reference.
WBCS Answer Key 2026 Provisional vs Final Answer Key
Candidates who appeared in the WB Civil Service Written Examination held on June 14, 2026 should note that initially the Commission released the Provisional answer key with option to raise objections, if any. All the objections raised by the candidates were addressed by the expert panel and then the Commission released the final or model answer key. Remember that the final or model answer key can't be challenged at any cost and candidates will have to accept the same.
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