WBCS Answer Key 2026 Out at psc.wb.gov.in: Download Prelims Final Answer Key PDF, Cutoff Direct Link Here

WBCS Answer Key 2026: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the WBCS Answer Key 2026 for the WBCS Preliminary Examination 2026. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam for the WB Civil Service Written Examination held on June 14, 2026 can download the answer key with the pdf available at the official website of WBPSC-https://psc.wb.gov.in. You can download the WBCS Answer Key 2026 directly through the link shared in the article.

WBCS Answer Key 2026 Download Link

The WBCS Answer Key 2026 download link is available on the official website under the Subject section on the home page. You can download the WBCS Answer Key 2026 pdf directly through the link given below-

WBCS Answer Key 2026 Direct Link

WBCS Answer Key 2026 Overview

Earlier the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) had launched the recruitment drive for W.B.C.S. (Exe) etc. (prelims ) Examination , 2024, against advt NO. 8/2024 across the state. Now the Commission has released the WBCS Answer Key 2026 for the WBCS Preliminary Examination 2026.