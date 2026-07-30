WCL Mining Sirdar Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Subject-Wise Important Topics Here

WCL Mining Sirdar Syllabus 2026: Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) has released the syllabus for the Mining Sirdar recruitment exam 2026. WCL released the detailed notification on 16 July 2026, giving complete information on vacancies, qualifications, age limits, salary, application fees, selection stages, exam pattern, and post-wise syllabus for 220 Mining Sirdar and 224 Assistant Foreman posts. Selection will be done through a Computer-Based Test. Candidates must study both general aptitude topics and mining-related technical subjects to clear the exam. This article gives the complete WCL Mining Sirdar Syllabus 2026, section-wise topics, and exam pattern details to help candidates plan their preparation in a structured and effective way.

WCL Mining Sirdar Syllabus 2026

The WCL Mining Sirdar syllabus 2026 is divided into two parts. Part 1 is common and includes General English, comprehension, verbal and non-verbal reasoning, logical and analytical ability, quantitative aptitude, basic numeracy, data interpretation, current affairs, and awareness of the coal industry. Part 2 covers technical mining subjects such as Explosives and Blasting Practice, Mine Ventilation, Mine Surveying, Strata Control, Mine Rescue, Winding and Shaft Safety, and provisions of the Mines Act 1952. Candidates should prepare both sections equally for good results.