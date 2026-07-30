WCL Mining Sirdar Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Subject-Wise Important Topics Here
WCL Mining Sirdar Recruitment 2026 has started the application process on 20 July. Candidates who applied can now start preparing for the upcoming exam. Check this article to know about the detailed syllabus along with the exam pattern and important topics.
Key Points
- WCL released 2026 recruitment notification on 16 July 2026 for 444 posts.
- Selection for Mining Sirdar & Assistant Foreman posts will be via Computer-Based Test.
- The exam syllabus is split: Part 1 (General Aptitude) and Part 2 (Technical Mining).
WCL Mining Sirdar Syllabus 2026: Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) has released the syllabus for the Mining Sirdar recruitment exam 2026. WCL released the detailed notification on 16 July 2026, giving complete information on vacancies, qualifications, age limits, salary, application fees, selection stages, exam pattern, and post-wise syllabus for 220 Mining Sirdar and 224 Assistant Foreman posts. Selection will be done through a Computer-Based Test. Candidates must study both general aptitude topics and mining-related technical subjects to clear the exam. This article gives the complete WCL Mining Sirdar Syllabus 2026, section-wise topics, and exam pattern details to help candidates plan their preparation in a structured and effective way.
WCL Mining Sirdar Syllabus 2026
The WCL Mining Sirdar syllabus 2026 is divided into two parts. Part 1 is common and includes General English, comprehension, verbal and non-verbal reasoning, logical and analytical ability, quantitative aptitude, basic numeracy, data interpretation, current affairs, and awareness of the coal industry. Part 2 covers technical mining subjects such as Explosives and Blasting Practice, Mine Ventilation, Mine Surveying, Strata Control, Mine Rescue, Winding and Shaft Safety, and provisions of the Mines Act 1952. Candidates should prepare both sections equally for good results.
WCL Mining Sirdar Exam Pattern 2026
WCL Mining Sirdar Exam 2026 will done in a Computer-Based Test (CBT), followed by document verification and a medical examination. The CBT consists of 100 questions, with Part 1 covering General Aptitude and Part 2 covering Technical subjects. Each question carries 1 mark, and the total duration is 90 minutes. Questions are multiple-choice with four options, and there is no negative marking; no marks are awarded for unattempted questions. The question paper is bilingual in English and Hindi
|
Part
|
Subject
|
Total Marks
|
Total No. of Questions
|
Duration
|
Part A
|
General Aptitude
|
20
|
20
|
90 mins
|
Part B
|
Technical Subject
|
80
|
80
|
90 mins
WCL Mining Sirdar Subject-Wise Syllabus 2026
Part 1 of the WCL Mining Sirdar syllabus is common and covers General English, comprehension, verbal and non-verbal reasoning, logical and analytical ability, quantitative aptitude, basic numeracy, data interpretation, current affairs and awareness of the coal industry. Part 2 is technical and post-specific, focused entirely on Mining subjects. Candidates who are appearing in the WCL CBT Exam can check the complete, detailed subject-wise syllabus in the table given below:
|
Part
|
Subject
|
Topics Covered
|
Part 1
|
General Aptitude
|
General English, comprehension, verbal and non-verbal reasoning, logical and analytical ability, quantitative aptitude, basic numeracy, data interpretation, current affairs, awareness of the coal industry
|
Part 2
|
Mining (Technical)
|
Explosives and Blasting Practice; Board and Pillar development/depillaring methods; Strata control and support systems; Stowing; Opencast working methods; Drifting; Geology; Mine Surveying; Danger of Inundation; Mine Fires and firefighting; Mine Rescue; Mine Ventilation and gases; Duties of Sirdar; Man-riding systems; Winding and shaft safety; Shaft sinking; Coal dust regulations; Accident classification; Face machineries; basic mine electrical systems; and provisions of the Mines Act 1952 and Coal Mines Regulations
Preparation Strategies for WCL Mining Sirdar
Candidates can follow these preparation strategies while preparing for the WCL Mining Sirdar Exam 2026:
-
Cover the technical mining topics first, since Part 2 carries 80 out of 100 questions.
-
Study the Mines Act 1952 and Coal Mines Regulations carefully, as legal and safety provisions are frequently asked.
-
Revise basic mining subjects like ventilation, blasting, strata control, and mine rescue with diagrams for better understanding.
-
Practice quantitative aptitude and reasoning daily to stay quick, since there is no negative marking and every question counts.
-
Read current affairs related to the coal and mining sector, along with general current affairs.
-
Solve previous year question papers and take mock tests to manage the 90-minute time limit.
-
Revise all topics in the last two weeks instead of starting anything new.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com