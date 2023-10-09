World Mental Health Day 2023: Check this article to get amazing and beautiful posters and drawing ideas for October 10, 2023. Check unique and easy mental health day speech with quotes and messages for more impact. Utilise these in your schools and colleges to make a difference.

World Mental Health Day 2023 Posters and Drawings: Each year, on October 10th, the World Health Organisation observes World Mental Health Day. World Mental Health Day is observed with the aim to raise awareness about mental health issues and promote emotional well-being worldwide. It is a reminder for all to prioritise and care for our own mental well-being as well as of others. It advocates for reducing stigma and taboo, encouraging open conversations on mental well-being. In this article, students from all grades of schools and colleges will find World Mental Health Day 2023 Posters and Drawings with easy speech ideas.

World Mental Health Day 2023

World Mental Health Day, observed annually on the 10th of October, serves as a global platform for shedding light on the significance of mental health concerns and fostering emotional wellness on a worldwide scale. It champions the cause of diminishing social stigma, fostering open dialogues, and extending support networks. Recognizing that mental health is an integral facet of overall well-being, this occasion underscores the importance of placing mental wellness at the forefront and extending care and compassion towards not only our own mental health but also that of our fellow individuals.

World Mental Health Day 2023 Theme

The theme for World Mental Health Day 2023 is: “Mental health is a universal human right.”

World Mental Health Day 2023 Logo

Although WHO has not announced any official Mental Health Day logo, the WHO web page for the occasion host the following image on top:

The green ribbon symbolises global mental health awareness. It serves as a visible sign of your support for mental health. Hence, donning a green ribbon on your arm, wrist or attire will communicate your concern for the mental well-being of coworkers, family, or even strangers you encounter during your day.

World Mental Health Day Poster Making for School and College Students

Use the information given above along with the poster and drawing ideas given below to create impactful and attractive posters and drawings on October 10, 2023:

World Mental Health Day 2023 Posters and Drawings

Source: YouTube

Source: postermywall.com

Source: YouTube

Source: freepik.com

Source: xkldase.edu.vn

Source: xkldase.edu.vn

World Mental Health Day 2023 Speech in 10 Lines

Good morning respected principal, teachers and my dear friends.

Today, on World Mental Health Day 2023, we are all gathered to emphasise the importance of mental well-being.

Mental health is not a taboo; it's a fundamental part of our overall health. Mental health is just as important as physical health. It affects how we think, feel, and behave. It also influences our relationships, work, and overall well-being. Let us break the stigma surrounding mental health issues and encourage open conversations. Reach out to those around you; a simple conversation can make a significant difference. Accessible mental health care and support should be a basic human right. Everyone experiences challenges to their mental health from time to time. There is no shame in having a mental health condition. Just like any other medical condition, mental health conditions can be treated and managed. Together, we can create a world where mental well-being is valued and protected.

Thank you!

World Mental Health Day Quotes and Slogans for Students

You can also utilise these slogans to enrich your speech:

“You might know your mind – but do you know your rights?” "Mental health matters every day, not just on World Mental Health Day." "You are not alone in your journey; together, we can break the stigma." "Take care of your mind, and your mind will take care of you." "Mental health is not a destination, but a journey. Let's walk it together." "End the silence, end the stigma." "Your mental health is as important as your physical health; prioritise self-care." "Embrace your imperfections, they make you unique. You are enough." "Let's build a world where everyone feels seen, heard, and understood." "In a world where you can be anything, be kind to yourself."

World Mental Health Day Key Messages by WHO

Use the following in your essays, speeches and posters on the occasion of Mental Health Day 2023:

Good mental health is an integral part of our overall health and well-being.

Good mental health allows us to cope with challenges, connect with others and thrive throughout our lives.

It’s vital and deserves to be recognised and respected.

Mental health is a universal human right.

Everyone has the right to access quality mental health care.

Because mental health is a universal human right, we all have the right to access quality treatment that meets our needs and respects our rights across our lifetimes.

Recognising mental health as a universal human right empowers people to stand up for their rights – and for those around them.

We must challenge the stigma and discrimination surrounding mental health.

We all have the right to live our lives free from stigma and discrimination in places like schools and workplaces.

We all have the right to live independently and be included in the community.

People must have access to good mental health services as well as education, income generation, housing opportunities and social support in order to live independently and be included in their communities.

Mental health and well-being are fundamental to enjoy a good and meaningful life.

It is vital to ensure that everyone can access community mental health services and support.

In particular, access to mental health support and resources in early life can make a real difference to the health and well-being of young people and adults in later life.

This should be promoted as a priority in all countries.

If people are not aware of their human rights, they are not able to advocate for them.

By including people with lived experience of mental health conditions in decision-making on mental health issues, new policies, laws and service planning can be positively influenced and guided by their expertise.