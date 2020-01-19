50th World Economic Forum: Union Minister Piyush Goyal to attend WEF meet in Switzerland

World Economic Forum: Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal will be leading the Indian delegation at the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos, Switzerland. The four day WEF event will begin on January 21, 2020 and will see participation of over 50 heads of State from 117 participating countries.

On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2020, Goyal will be holding bilateral meetings with the Ministers of Switzerland, Russia, Singapore, Australia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Korea. Moreover, Goyal will also hold meetings with the CEOs of companies.

The Indian delegation will be organising conferences for attracting Global Investments in India and accelerating investments for Indian Railways.

Theme of 50th World Economic Forum

The theme of World Economic Forum (WEF) 2020 is 'Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World'. The theme focuses on the idea perpetrated by WEF Founder Klaus Schwab. Schwab used to advocate that managers of the companies have a duty towards customers and the whole economy, besides the company's shareholders.

Highlights of the WEF

- Prince Charles will be addressing concerns pertaining to climate change at the Forum while speaking on 'saving the planet'.

- Actress Deepika Padukone will also be seen at the event. She will be bestowed with the WEF Crystal Award for spreading awareness on mental health.

- US rapper William Adams will also address the Forum and would talk about ending gun violence.

World Economic Forum (WEF)