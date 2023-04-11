Tech Giant Apple Opening Two Outlets in India Soon, To Unveil on April 18, 20

Apple Inc. recently announced two flagship stores to be launched in India. Global Technology Company also gave information about the opening dates of these outlets Apple BKC and Apple Saket. Tech-Savvy Consumers need not wait any further as Apple products will now be available in the country.

While Apple BKC Store will be opening on April 18, the unveiling of the Apple Saket Store will happen on April 20, 2023. In the last week of this month, these two retail stores will launch by the Cupertino-based technology company.

First Time in India

It is for the first time that the firm has decided to bring up these stores in metropolitan cities like Delhi and Mumbai. Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple is expected to visit India for the launch ceremony of two new stores of Apple.

Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in New Delhi mark Apple's first two stores in India, and they are opening within 48 hours of each other. https://t.co/C553JBZnvD pic.twitter.com/gTMq9xXIse — AppleInsider (@appleinsider) April 11, 2023

Earlier, in 2021, Apple was going to debut its first store in the country. However, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company postponed the decision. Additionally, Apple’s online store was already launched in India in the year 2020.

Apple Products & Services

The company is excited about the setting up of new stores as it signifies its expansion in India. In a public statement, the officials stated that Apple has opened up opportunities to customers in India as two big outlets will now be available here. Locations and timings all have been introduced and these stores are opening within 48 hours of each other.

This will offer different ways for fans to discover, browse and purchase Apple products along with the exceptional services and experiences provided by the brand to its adorable customers, as proclaimed by the company.

Also, after the opening of Apple retail stores, customers can go through the latest versions and models. In case of any support or query, they will be able to get personalized guidance from the team.

Apple BKC Store

In April 2023, Apple published the final picture of its first retail store in India which is scheduled for Mumbai. It is established at Jio World Drive, the building owned by Reliance Industries. The design was inspired by ‘kaali-peeli’ (Black-Yellow) Taxi art which looks quite exclusive in the city. In addition to this, there is a bright “Hello Mumbai” message for all passers-by at the location of the new store.

Apple BKC store is built on 22,000 square feet and has a flagship architecture. For the celebration, Apple has invented special wallpapers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The company has also produced a special Apple Music playlist which will feature “sounds of Mumbai.” Other wallpapers and a unique playlist are starter packs to promote the new store in South Delhi.

Apple Saket Store

Apple's second store will be inaugurated in Saket, Delhi. This store will be showcasing all the latest Apple products, and support services and sessions will also be available.

Creative and avant-garde styles have been implemented in its making. While it took inspiration from many huge classical gates of Delhi and the monuments here, each depicts a new chapter in the city’s glorious past.

From April 20 onwards, customers will get full support from the store’s team of Specialists, Creatives and Geniuses. Apple’s partners, Foxconn and Wistron have started to assemble iPhone and other Apple gadgets in India. In a 2022 report, JP Morgan analysed that Apple would grow its production capacity in India to generate 25% of all iPhones by the year 2025.

