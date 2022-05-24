Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 24 May 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as new Time's 100 Most Influential 2022, Inter-State Council and new Delhi LG among others.

1. Who among the following has been ranked 7th in the Titans category in the Time's 100 Most Influential 2022?

a) Mukesh Ambani

b) Deepika Padukone

c) Priyanka Chopra

d) Gautam Adani

2. Which year was the Inter-State Council set up?

a) 1990

b) 1991

c) 1957

d) 1999

3. Who has been appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi?

a) Vinai Kumar Saxena

b) Rajiv Mehrishi

c) Sushil Chandra

d) Rakesh Asthana

4. When has All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation called for a Bharat Bandh?

a) May 25th

b) May 26th

c) May 27th

d) May 28th

5. A rare blue bellied Kukri snake was spotted in which state after 112 years?

a) Assam

b) Arunachal Pradesh

c) Sikkim

d) Uttar Pradesh

6. Who will lead India in its upcoming T20I series against South Africa?

a) Shikhar Dhawan

b) KL Rahul

c) Shreyas Iyer

d) Rishabh Pant

Answers

1. (d) Gautam Adani

Indian business tycoon Gautam Adani has been ranked 7th in the Titans category in the Time's 100 Most Influential 2022 List. The Times List is divided into six categories- Pioneers, Icons, Artists, Titans, Innovators and Leaders. Adani is named under the Titans category alongside Apple CEO Tim Cook and popular American TV host Oprah Winfrey.

2. (a) 1990

The Inter-State Council was set up on May 28, 1990 under Article 263 of the Indian Constitution. The main role of the council is to investigate and discuss subjects of common interest between the centre and states and make recommendations for better coordination of policy and action.

3. (a) Vinai Kumar Saxena

Vinai Kumar Saxena was appointed as Delhi's new Lieutenant-Governor on May 23, 2022. He is the Chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC). He will be succeeding Anil Baijal, who resigned from the post last week citing "personal reasons" after servinG for five years and four months.

4. (a) May 25th

The All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF) has called for a Bharat Bandh on May 25, 2022. The bandh is being called as the Central Government refused to conduct a caste-based census of the Other Backward Castes (OBC), said the Saharanpur District President of the Bahujan Mukti Party (BMP), Neeraj Dhiman. The other reasons include scandals around EVM in election and reservation in private sector.

5. (a) Assam

A rare blue-bellied Kukri Snake was spotted in Assam after a century marking a milestone in the field of herpetology. The rare snake known as Oligodon melaneus, commonly known as Bluebelly Kukri Snake, was recently discovered in the North East State after 112 years of its original description.

6. (b) KL Rahul

KL Rahul will lead an 18-member Indian squad for the upcoming India vs South Africa T20I series. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has been rested for the 5-match series along with other senior members including Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami. All-rounder Hardik Pandya and wicketkeeper batsmen Dinesh Karthik have been recalled to the team.