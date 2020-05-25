Lockdown extended till June 30 in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur, Solan Districts

Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur and Solan Districts have extended the coronavirus lockdown till June 30, 2020. The fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown is scheduled to end on May 31, 2020.

The district magistrates of Hamirpur and Solan issued an order on May 25, 2020 extending the curfew imposed in their areas for another month, till June 30, 2020.

Though the two orders by the district magistrates did not specially mention the lockdown but they implied the extension. The state's curfew order was put in place to enforce the lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Highlights

Hamirpur and Solan Districts currently allow relaxation in the curfew for several hours every day, similar to the rest of the state. However, essential services are allowed to operate even during the curfew hours.

The same rules will be followed when the curfew will be extended. The relaxations will continue to remain in place and essentials will be allowed at all times.

Hamirpur with 63 coronavirus cases has reported the highest number of infections in Himachal Pradesh, while Solan has witnessed 21 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Background

As per officials, Hamirpur saw an increase in COVID-19 cases following the return of the stranded people from different parts of the country. Around 10,000 people returned to Hamirpur from various red zones in India in the last month.