India tour of South Africa 2021 likely to be delayed due to Omicron threat

India South Africa series: India's tour of South Africa 2021 is likely to be delayed by at least one week due to the threat posed by the new Omicron COVID-19 variant.  India and South Africa are scheduled to three Tests, three ODIs and four T20 Internationals. 

Created On: Dec 2, 2021 15:00 IST
India tour of South Africa 2021: India's tour of South Africa is likely to be delayed by at least one week in the wake of the threat of the new Omicron COVID-19 variant. This was confirmed by a BCCI official on December 2, 2021 to ANI.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket South Africa (CSA) are in constant touch and a decision regarding the same will be taken keeping in mind the players' safety. 

The senior BCCI official informed that the two sides are discussing to push back the India South Africa 2021 series by a week due to the threat of Omicron and are awaiting the Indian government's approval for the same. The official stressed that the health and safety of our players is of utmost importance.

India tour of South Africa 2021 schedule

Team India is scheduled to travel to South Africa later this month to play three Tests, three ODIs and four T20 Internationals. The India tour of South Africa 2021 is scheduled to begin on December 17th.

India's tour of South Africa Dates

India vs South Africa 2021- 2022 Test Schedule

First India vs South Africa test- December 17-21

Second India vs South Africa test- December 26-30

Third India vs South Africa test- January 3-7

India vs South Africa 2022 ODI Schedule

First India vs South Africa ODI- January 11th

Second India vs South Africa ODI- January 14th

Third India vs South Africa ODI- January 16th

India vs South Africa 2022 T20 Schedule

India vs South Africa, 1st T20I -January 19th

India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I- January 21st

India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I- January 23rd

India vs South Africa, 4th T20I- January 26th

Background

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529 as Omicron. The variant was first identified in South Africa. WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on December 1, 2021 that at least 23 countries from five of six WHO regions have now reported cases of Omicron and the number is expected to go up further. 

