National Doctor’s Day 2022: Why National Doctor’s Day in India is celebrated on July 1?

National Doctor’s Day India: National Doctor’s Day is celebrated in India every year on July 1 to express gratitude to the medical staff all over the country for their dedicated services. National Doctor’s Day 2022 also holds a special significance considering the fact that the doctors and the physicians are working round the clock in a fight against the widespread COVID-19 pandemic as well as various other health crises and deadly diseases.

National Doctor’s Day 2022 honours their significant contribution to the well-being of society and the irreplaceable services. Doctor’s Day in India is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, an eminent physician, freedom fighter, academician, and politician. In his memory, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had also instituted B.C. Roy National Award to recognize the eminent people in the field of medicine.

On National Doctor’s Day in India 2022, learn more about Dr. BC Roy and what significance the day holds.

आज राष्ट्रीय चिकित्सक दिवस पर सभी चिकित्सकों को मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



National Doctor’s Day 2022 Date

National Doctor’s Day in India is celebrated every year on July 1 to mark the birth anniversary of an eminent physician Dr. BC Roy. July 1 is also his death anniversary.

National Doctor’s Day 2022 theme

The theme of National Doctor’s Day in India 2022 is ‘Family Doctors on the Front Line’. This year’s theme highlights the contribution of the doctors for their service and dedication to humanity.

National Doctor’s Day 2022 History

National Doctor’s Day in India was established on July 1 by the Government of India to recognize the contributions of Dr. BC Roy who played a significant role in establishing in various medical institutions in the country.

National Doctor’s Day 2022: Why the National Doctor’s Day in India is celebrated on July 1?

National Doctor’s Day in India is celebrated every year on July 1 to mark the birth as well as the death anniversary of one of the most renowned physicians in India, Dr. BC Roy.

On February 4, 1961, Roy received the country’s highest civilian award ‘Bharat Ratna’. He was also an educationist, freedom fighter, and social worker and had served as the second Chief Minister of West Bengal.

Dr. BC Roy was known to be the personal physician and a good friend of Mahatma Gandhi who donated his home to be converted into a nursing home named after his mother Aghorkamini Devi, who was an ardent Brahmo Samaji and also a dedicated social worker.

Dr. BC Roy was born in Patna Bengal Presidency, British India, in 1882. After his return from London, he joined the Independence movement in India and went on to teach medicine at his alma mater, where he eventually became the vice-chancellor. Roy joined the politics in 1925 and served as the second Chief Minister of West Bengal from 1948 to 1962.