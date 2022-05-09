Rakhigarhi Harappan site: Jewellery making unit, structured houses, kitchen complex, drainage-New evidence reveals well-planned Harappan city

Rakhigarhi Harappan Site: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has made a significant discovery in Haryana's Rakhigarhi village, one of the oldest Indus Valley sites. ASI archeologists have uncovered pieces of evidence of Harappan culture in all seven mounds of the archeological site.

Sanjay K Manjul, the joint director general of ASI said, "Similar excavations have happened before and this is the third phase." He added saying that "well-led planning could be observed there, with streets and walls along with it, house complexes, drainage systems, burnt brick structural support and varieties of pottery components with many paintings showing their improved baking technique."

The archeologists discovered copper and gold objects, along with artifacts, beads, sealed scripts with motifs and ceilings with Harappan script and elephant depictions. This shows their cultural diversity. Sanjay K Manjul said that our motive is to develop this site iconically.

Hisar, Haryana | "Rakhigarhi archeological site has 7 mounds & we've uncovered pieces of evidence of Harappan culture in all seven. Similar excavations have happened before & this is the 3rd phase," said Sanjay K Manjul, Joint Director General, ASI (Archeological Survey of India) pic.twitter.com/le4u36v2BJ — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2022

Rakhigarh Harrapan Site: Key Discoveries

The excavations have revealed a structure of multi-tier houses, lanes, and a drainage system.

Three of the seven mounds at the site revealed copper and gold jewellery, terracotta toys, and thousands of clay pots and seals.

The space could also have been a 5000-year-old jewellery-making unit.

Graveyards have also been discovered at the site.

The discoveries point towards a well-planned Harappan city.

Copper & gold objects were also found, along with artifacts, beads, sealed scripts with motifs, & ceilings with Harappan script & elephant depictions. This shows their cultural diversity. Our motive is to develop this site iconically: Sanjay K Manjul, Joint Director General, ASI pic.twitter.com/dEJ6bcbNlD — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2022

7 Lesser Known Facts About Rakhigarhi

1. Rakhigarhi was discovered by archaeologists in 1998.

2. The archeological teams discovered a cluster of seven mounds after 3 years of digging.

3. The second round of excavations began in 2013.

4. Rakhigarhi is one of the five iconic archaeological sites mentioned by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her Budget Speech in February 2020. The other four include Hastinapur in Uttar Pradesh, Sivasagar in Assam, Dholavira in Gujarat and Adichanallur in Tamil Nadu. FM Sitharaman announced that these sites would be developed with on-site museums.

5. Further, the mounds number 6 and 7 at Rakhigarhi were among the 19 sites identified by the ASI to be notified as “sites of national importance”.

6. The third round of excavations began in 2021 with four more mounds uncovered across 350 hectares, making Rakhigarhi the largest surviving Indus Valley site. Mohenjodaro, which covers 300 hectares, was formerly thought to be the largest Indus Valley site in India.

7. Rakhigarhi is one of the oldest archaeological sites of the Indus Valley Civilisation.

Where is Rakhigarhi?

Rakhigarhi is a village located in Hisar, Haryana, located about 150 kilometres from Delhi. Dr Sanjay Manjul, additional director general of ASI, said that the people of Rakhigarhi may have been the ancestors of the people of Hastinapur.

