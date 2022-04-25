Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Sahitya Akademi Award recipient Binapani Mohanty passes away at 85

Binapani Mohanty, who was a recipient of several prestigious awards including the Padma Shri and Sahitya Akademi Award has more than 100 books to her credit. Also an academician, she taught Economics at Sailabala Women’s College.

Created On: Apr 25, 2022 11:15 IST
Binapani Mohanty, a legendary Odia writer, passed away at her residence in Cuttack on the night of April 24, 2022, due to age-related complications. Mohanty, who was a recipient of several prestigious awards including the Padma Shri and Sahitya Akademi Award has more than 100 books to credit. Also an academician, Binapani Mohanty taught Economics at Sailabala Women’s College.

Binapani Mohanty was well-known for ‘Kasturi Mriga O Sabuja Aranya’, ‘Patadei’, ‘Khela Ghara’, ‘Bastraharana’, ‘Naiku Rasta’, ‘Andhakarara’. She was a younger sister of eminent doctor Nirupama Rath and advocate Sachinadanda Mohanty, both of whom have passed away.

Prime Minister Modi expressed condolences over the demise of Binapani Mohanty. He lauded her monumental contributions to Odia literature, particularly fiction writing.

Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik also expressed grief and said that it was an irreparable loss for the Odia literature world. He also announced that Binapani Mohanty’s funeral will be held with full state honors.

Binapani Mohanty: Early Life, Literary Career

1. Binapani Mohanty was an Odia writer and academician who was well known for her work ‘Kasturi Mriga’ and ‘Patadei’.

2. Mohanty was a professor in Economics before retiring and had also served as a Chairperson of Odisha Lekhika Sansad.

3. She was born in 1936 to Chaturbhuja Mohanty and Kumudini Mohanty. She completed her matriculation in 1953 and went on to study Economics.

4. Binapani Mohanty got her Bachelor’s degree in 1957 and post-graduation degree in 1959. She later worked as a lecturer and was posted to various colleges.

Literary career

1. Mohanty’s literary career as a storyteller started with the publication of ‘Gotie Ratira Kahani’ in 1960. Some of her best stories are ‘ ‘Kasturi Mriga O Sabuja Aranya’, ‘Patadei’, ‘Khela Ghara’, ‘Bastraharana’, ‘Naiku Rasta’, ‘Andhakarara’.

2. Her short story ‘Pata Dei’ was also published as Lata in Femina in 1986 and in 1987 its Hindi translation was telecast in Doordarshan as a series called ‘Kashmakash’.

3. Binapani Mohanty’s work has been translated into Hindi, English, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi, among others.

4. She also penned three novels: Sitara Sonita, Manaswini and Kunti, Kuntala, Shakuntala, and a one-act play entitled Kranti. Mohanty has also translated Russian folk tales from English to Odia, among other translations.

Binapani Mohanty Books

Novels-

Sitara Sonita

Manaswini

Kunti, Kuntala, Shakuntala

 Short Story

Kasturi Mruga O Sabuja Aranya

Kalantara

Tatinira Trushna

Bastra Harana

Arohana

Abhinetri

Ekaki Parasara

Ashru Anala

Sakunira Chaka

Khela Chalichi

Anya Aranya

Sayahnara svara: galpaguuccha

Barsha, barsha, bharatabarsha

Apahanca Akasha

Andhakarara Chhai

Padma ghunchi ghunchi jauchi

Patadei

Binapani Mohanty: Awards & Honours

Year

Award

1956

Sunday Prajatantra Award for Poetry

1961

Jhankar for Poetry

1968

Orissa Sahitya Academy Award for the short story collection titled ‘Kasturi Murga O Sabuja Aranya’ (1968)

1973

Jibanranga Award for Short Story

1985

Sahakar Award for Short Story

1988

Sucharita Award for Short Story

1990

Sahitya Akademi Award

2002

Sahitya Bharatiya Puraskar

2010

Uttar Orissa Sahitya Samman

2020

Padma Shri

 

