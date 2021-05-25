Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine: India’s Panacea Biotec, RDIF to produce 100 million doses per year

Panacea Biotec, one of the leading Indian pharmaceutical producers in collaboration with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on May 24, 2021, launched the production of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in India, stated a joint statement issued by the companies.

“The first batch of the vaccine produced at Panacea Biotec’s facilities at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, India will be shipped to Russia’s Gamaleya Center for quality control,” the Panacea and RDIF said in a press statement. The full production is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2021, the statement further mentioned.

Panacea Biotec’s facilities are WHO compliant with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards.

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO RDIF called the launch of the production Sputnik V vaccine in India in partnership with Panacea Biotec as an important step in helping the country (India) fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Rajesh Jain, Managing Director, Panacea Biotec also added, “Together with RDIF, we hope to bring normalcy back to people across the country.”

In April 2021, Panacea and the RDIF had announced their plan to produce 100 million doses of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine per year.

Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine: Key points

•Sputnik V, a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, has been made by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia.

•Sputnik V vaccine was authorized for emergency use in India on April 12, 2021, and the vaccination with the Russian vaccine in India began on May 14, 2021. Sputnik V’s first dose was administered in Hyderabad.

•Sputnik V has shown 97.6 per cent efficacy among those vaccinated with both components in Russia between December 5, 2020, to March 31, 2021.

•Sputnik V, based on a platform of human adenoviral vectors, uses two different vectors for the two shots during vaccination, in turn providing a longer duration of immunity against vaccines using similar two shots delivery method.

•Sputnik V can be easily stored in a refrigerator without any need for cold-chain storage requirements.