Top 5 Current Affairs: 17 November 2021

First Food Museum of India launched in Thanjavur

The Food Corporation of India has launched the first Food Museum of India in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. The museum has been established to exhibit the food grain production scenario in India as well as across the globe. The Food Museum also aims at highlighting challenges with regard to the food shortage.

Guidelines to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR

The Commission for Air Quality Management has released a list of guidelines to control the problem of air pollution in the Delhi NCR region. As per the guidelines, all the colleges and educational institutions in NCR will remain close until further orders and only online mode of education will be permitted.

Sourav Ganguly is the Chairman of ICC Men’s Cricket Committee

The President of BCCI Sourav Ganguly has been appointed as the Chairman of ICC Men’s Cricket Committee. Ganguly will be succeeding Anil Kumble who had stepped down from the position after serving a maximum of 3-years term. ICC’s Chairman Greg Barclay welcomed Ganguly’s appointment.

Chandrayaan-2 avoids collision with NASA’s Lunar orbiter

The Indian Space Research Organisation informed that its Chnadrayaan-2 orbiter was able to make a Collision Avoidance Manoeuvre with the Lunar Orbiter of NASA. The orbiters of both the Space agencies had experienced very close conjunction in October 2021. This was the first time for ISRO’s Chandrayaan that such a manoeuvre was done to avoid a collision.

Cabinet approves 4G mobile services scheme for over 7,000 villages

The Union Cabinet led by PM Modi has given its approval to provide 4G mobile services in over 7,000 villages across the 5 states of India. The move will enhance digital connectivity and will also help in facilitating the e-Governance initiatives. The estimated cost of the project will be Rs. 6,466 crores.