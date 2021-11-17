Union Cabinet approves scheme to provide 4G mobile services in over 7,000 villages across 5 states

The Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur announced on November 17, 2021, that the Union Cabinet has decided to provide 4G mobile services in over 7,000 villages across Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Odisha. The Union Minister Anurag Thakur further added that the expenditure on the project is estimated to be Rs. 6,466 crores. With the latest approval by the Union Cabinet, 4G mobile services will be provided and people will also be able to utilize the benefits of e-governance.

Objective

The Union Cabinet under the chairmanship of PM Modi gave its approval for the provisioning of mobile services in Uncovered Villages of Aspirational Districts across 5 states.

The approved project aims to provide 4G-based mobile services in 7,287 uncovered villages of 44 Aspirational Districts across Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Jharkhand.

Significance

The provisioning of 4G mobile services in the remote and difficult uncovered areas of the Aspirational Districts across 5 states will enhance the digital connectivity useful for facilitating learning, self-reliance, dissemination of learning and knowledge, disaster management, skill up-gradation, and management, e-Governance initiatives, among others. It will also help in fulfilling the vision of Digital India.

4G Mobile Services in over 7,000 villages: Key Details

• The estimated cost for the implementation of the project will be about Rs. 6,466 crores. It will also include the operational expenses for 5 years.

• The ambitious project will be funded by the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF).

• The project of implementing 4G mobile services in over 7,000 villages across 5 states will be completed within 18 months after the signing of the agreement and it is likely to be completed by November 2023.

• The work regarding the provision of 4G mobile services in identified uncovered villages will be awarded through an open competitive bidding process as per extant USOF procedures.

Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)

Union Minister Anurag Thakur also informed that the roads will be built under Pradhan Mantri Gram Yojana. It will benefit the areas that are affected by “Left-Wing Extremism” across India.

Areas that were not previously covered for the road connectivity under the Phase 1 and 2 of PMGSY or the Left-Wing Extremism affected areas as well as the tribal areas will be benefitted. Roads will be built under the scheme through dense forests, rivers, and mountains. He added that the total expenditure on this project is estimated to be Rs. 33, 822 crores.