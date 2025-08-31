What Is Japan's E10 Shinkansen Bullet Train Project in India? How Will It Benefit India's Economy? Check Here!

Bullet trains are high-speed trains that run on tracks built just for them. They travel at speeds exceeding 250 km/h. Japan has built various types of Shinkansen bullet trains—from the very first 0 series in 1964 to newer models, such as the N700 and E5 series. The E10 Shinkansen is Japan's next-generation bullet train. It is safer, faster, and more efficient than earlier models. We chalked out a roadmap for the coming years which will focus on sectors like investment, innovation, environment, technology, health, mobility, people-to-people exchanges and state-prefecture partnerships. pic.twitter.com/nADM4q4VTM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2025 It has features like guides to prevent derailment during earthquakes, shock-absorbing dampers, and stronger brakes. It also offers wider seats, better luggage space, power outlets, USB ports, and onboard Wi-Fi.

Japan plans to debut the E10 train in both Japan and India simultaneously, around 2030, on the new Mumbai–Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor. Before that, India will test trials with older E5 trains in 2026-27, and aim to open parts of the corridor by 2027. What Is the E10 Shinkansen Bullet Train Project in India? The 15th India-Japan Annual Summit was held in Tokyo earlier this evening. PM Ishiba and I reviewed the full range of bilateral ties between our nations and agreed to further strengthen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.@shigeruishiba pic.twitter.com/4hkWVFxnNp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2025 The E10 Shinkansen Bullet Train Project in India is a significant step towards modern, high-speed rail travel. The project is part of the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor, India's first bullet train route.

Japan is providing advanced technology, funding, and expertise to make it possible. The E10 Shinkansen is the latest generation of bullet trains, designed to run faster, safer, and more efficiently than older models. It will feature modern amenities such as earthquake safety systems, energy-efficient design, and passenger-friendly interiors equipped with Wi-Fi and charging points. The project is expected to be operational around 2030, with trial runs using E5 trains beginning earlier. Once launched, the E10 will reduce travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to approximately two hours, compared to the seven hours required by regular trains. When Will the E10 Bullet Train Start Running in India? The E10 Shinkansen bullet train is expected to start running in India by 2030. The project is part of the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor, which is currently under construction.

Before the E10 model is introduced, India will first use Japan's E5 Shinkansen trains for test runs between 2026 and 2027. This will help Indian engineers and operators gain experience in handling high-speed trains. Japan plans to roll out the E10 series in both its own country and India around the same time. The timeline shows that partial sections of the corridor could be opened for passengers as early as 2027, with complete services starting later. Once operational, the E10 Shinkansen will reduce travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to just over two hours. Where Will the First E10 Shinkansen Corridor Be Built in India? The first E10 Shinkansen corridor in India will be built between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. This route was chosen because it connects two major cities with heavy passenger traffic and strong economic ties.

The corridor is about 508 kilometres long and will pass through Maharashtra, Gujarat, and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The project includes building dedicated high-speed rail tracks, modern stations, and advanced safety systems. Once completed, the E10 Shinkansen will cover the distance in just over two hours, compared to the current seven hours by regular trains. Major stops will include Surat, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad, which are important industrial and commercial hubs. This corridor will serve as a model for future high-speed rail projects across India. By starting with this route, India aims to showcase the benefits of bullet trains in terms of speed, safety, and passenger comfort while also boosting regional development. Why Is Japan Investing in India's Bullet Train Project?

Faster Travel: The train will cut Mumbai–Ahmedabad travel time from 7 hours to just over 2 hours. Boost to Business: Quick travel between major commercial hubs will make business trips more efficient. Job Creation: Thousands of jobs will be created in construction, operations, and rail technology. Skill Development: Indian engineers will learn advanced high-speed rail technology from Japan. Tourism Growth: Easier travel will attract more domestic and international tourists to Gujarat and Maharashtra. Regional Development: Cities along the route, like Surat and Vadodara, will see new growth opportunities. Safety and Comfort: Passengers will enjoy world-class facilities, Wi-Fi, charging points, and earthquake-resistant safety systems. Economic Growth: Improved connectivity will support trade, investment, and the faster movement of people and goods. Green Transport: Energy-efficient trains will reduce pollution compared to road and air travel. Global Recognition: India will join the league of nations with advanced bullet train systems.

$67 Billion Investment Target Between Japan and India Japan has set an ambitious new investment target of 10 trillion yen (about US $67 billion) in India. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced this at the India–Japan Business Forum. The investment will focus on private sector projects, technology transfer, infrastructure, and industrial growth. During the forum, companies from both countries signed nearly 150 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and partnerships worth more than $13 billion. These agreements encompass a diverse range of sectors, including energy, transportation, manufacturing, and digital innovation. Vikram Misri noted that such deals reflect the growing trust and confidence between Indian and Japanese businesses. The $67 billion target will further strengthen India's economic growth, create new jobs, and support modern infrastructure projects, such as the Mumbai–Ahmedabad bullet train.