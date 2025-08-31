UFO Full Form: The term UFO stands for Unidentified Flying Object. It describes a skyward object or event that remains unidentified. The phrase was introduced when USAF findings into flying saucers indicated a diversity of reported shapes too wide to label them solely as saucers or discs. Investigations reveal that the majority of UFOs are found to be familiar objects or atmospheric events. Continue reading to gain in-depth insights into UFO full form along with other relevant details.
The full form for UFO is Unidentified Flying Object. It is an object seen in the sky that the observer cannot recognise or explain. UFOs were mostly referred to as 'flying saucers' or 'flying discs' in the late 1940s and 1950s due to Kenneth Arnold’s sighting. The usage of “Unidentified flying object" (UFO) has been since 1947. The term was introduced by Captain Edward J. Ruppelt for the USAF. Investigations reveal that the majority of UFOs can be recognised as familiar objects, while only a small number remain mysterious. In this article, we have compiled complete details of UFO full form, including meaning, identification, famous investigations and other important information.
UFO Full Form: Identification Report
After a thorough investigation, the reports reveal that most UFOs are common objects or phenomena. The USAF study from 1952-1955 classified them into groups like Balloons, Aircraft, Astronomical objects, Light phenomena, Clouds, Birds, Dust, etc. The reported UFO sources include:
Aircraft (civilian, military and experimental aircraft)
Astronomical objects (bright planets, Moon, bright stars, bolides, etc)
Balloons (sky lanterns, surveillance balloons, weather balloons, toy balloons, and large research balloons)
Hoaxes
Light phenomena (ball lightning, mirages, moon dogs, Fata Morgana, satellite flares, sundogs, etc)
Miscellaneous objects in the atmosphere (flares, birds, unusual clouds, plasma)
UFO Full Form: Famous Cases and Incidents
Apart from knowing UFO full form and identification reports, you should also check the popular cases and incidents to improve your familiarity with this term. Some of the popular cases and incidents are as follows:
Britain: In late December 1980, unexplained lights were reportedly witnessed around Rendlesham Forest in Suffolk, England. This incident was later associated with the reports of UFO landings.
France: France has witnessed several remarkable UFO sightings, including the Valensole UFO case in 1965 and the Trans-en-Provence incident in 1981.
United States: In 1965, the Kecksburg UFO case in Pennsylvania involved local residents reporting a crashed object. Travis Walton reported an alien abduction in 1975. The 1993 movie Fire in the Sky was inspired by this case. The "Phoenix Lights" incident was observed on March 13, 1997.
UFO Full Form: Famous Investigation
After knowing the UFO full form and its notable cases, you can now check the key investigations associated with UFOs. Look at the list of popular examples shared below:
Project Blue Book
Project Twinkle
Project Magnet
Project Second Storey
The Condon Report
Project Sign, etc
