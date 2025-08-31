UFO Full Form: The term UFO stands for Unidentified Flying Object. It describes a skyward object or event that remains unidentified. The phrase was introduced when USAF findings into flying saucers indicated a diversity of reported shapes too wide to label them solely as saucers or discs. Investigations reveal that the majority of UFOs are found to be familiar objects or atmospheric events. Continue reading to gain in-depth insights into UFO full form along with other relevant details.

UFO Full Form: What is the full form for UFO?

The full form for UFO is Unidentified Flying Object. It is an object seen in the sky that the observer cannot recognise or explain. UFOs were mostly referred to as 'flying saucers' or 'flying discs' in the late 1940s and 1950s due to Kenneth Arnold’s sighting. The usage of “Unidentified flying object" (UFO) has been since 1947. The term was introduced by Captain Edward J. Ruppelt for the USAF. Investigations reveal that the majority of UFOs can be recognised as familiar objects, while only a small number remain mysterious. In this article, we have compiled complete details of UFO full form, including meaning, identification, famous investigations and other important information.