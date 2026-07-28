UK general elections are meant for people to vote and pick their local Member of Parliament and not the Prime Minister of the country. But the official House of Commons Library records show that 12 of the 19 British prime ministers since World War II actually took office midway through a term after the previous leader quit.

This means party members and not the general public chose recent Prime Ministers like Rishi Sunak and Theresa May before any voter got a say.

In this article we will learn more about all the unelected prime ministers in the history of UK for general knowledge.

Recent Unelected Prime Ministers Who Took Office Mid Term in the UK

The ruling party has picked the following leaders as a replacement when a prime minister quits to finish the government’s term without calling an election right away.