EV Adoption Rates in India: Top 5 States by Electric Vehicle Registrations
Discover the top 5 Indian states leading in EV registrations and adoption rates. Also check the list of highest-selling EV OEMs in the electric car category.
In India, the demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is increasing rapidly. The use of electric three-wheelers, scooters, cars and other electric vehicles is gradually replacing petrol/diesel vehicles.
The PIB shared data that reveals that over 36 lakh electric vehicles (EVs) were registered in India from April 2019 to March 2024, and the EV adoption rates in India have been increasing.
But which states are on top of EV registrations? Let's now check the top 5 states in India according to the number of registered EVs.
What is an Electric Vehicle (EV)?
An Electric Vehicle (EV) is a vehicle that runs using electricity, which is stored in batteries, and the batteries of these vehicles can be charged again.
Like other vehicles that run on diesel or petrol, EVs do not require any such things.
Some common types of EVs include:
-
Electric scooters
-
Electric motorcycles
-
Electric cars
-
Electric three-wheelers
-
Electric buses
Types of Electric Vehicles
There are four types of electric vehicles, which are:
1. Battery EVs (BEV): These types of electric vehicles are fully electric
2. Hybrid EVs (HEVs)
3. Plug-in HEVs
Both these electric vehicles have a combination of internal combustion and an electric motor to power the vehicle.
But in the Plug-in HEV type, there is an external battery is given to extended electric-only operation.
4. Fuel Cell EV (FCEV): These types of electric vehicle, the electric energy is produced from chemical energy.
Top 5 States by EV Registrations in India
The following table is based on PIB data for the period April 2019 to March 2024.
|
Rank
|
State
|
Total EVs Registered
|
EV Share in Total Vehicle Sales
|
1
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
6,65,247
|
4.34%
|
2
|
Maharashtra
|
4,39,358
|
3.97%
|
3
|
Karnataka
|
3,50,810
|
4.80%
|
4
|
Rajasthan
|
2,33,503
|
3.60%
|
5
|
Tamil Nadu
|
2,28,850
|
2.70%
Which State Has the Highest EV Adoption Rate?
The number of EVs registered and the EV adoption rate are not exactly the same thing.
For example, Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of EV registrations among these five states. But Karnataka has the highest EV share, at 4.80%, in the PIB data.
|
State
|
EV Share
|
Karnataka
|
4.80%
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
4.34%
|
Maharashtra
|
3.97%
|
Rajasthan
|
3.60%
|
Tamil Nadu
|
2.70%
List of Highest-selling EV Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) in Electric Car Category
Check the list of the top highest-selling EV original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the electric car category given below in the table format:
|
SL. No.
|
OEMs
|
Total e-4W sold
|
% Market Share
|
1
|
Tata Motors
|
85,367
|
38.9%
|
2
|
JSW MG Motors
|
58,661
|
26.7%
|
3
|
Mahindra Electric
|
47,316
|
21.6%
|
4
|
Hyundai Motors
|
6,419
|
2.9%
|
5
|
BYD India
|
6,264
|
2.9%
|
6
|
Kia India
|
4,252
|
1.9%
|
7
|
BMW India
|
3,943
|
1.8%
|
8
|
Vinfast
|
2,633
|
1.2%
|
9
|
Maruti Suzuki
|
1,434
|
0.7%
|
10
|
Mercedes-Benz
|
1,277
|
0.6%
|
~
|
Others
|
1,918
|
0.9%
|
~
|
Total
|
219,484
|
100%
EVs' Market in India
Source: PIB
The market for electric vehicles has grown fast over the last few years. According to the PIB.
-
Around 50,000 EVs were sold in India in 2016.
-
Around 2.3 million EVs were sold in 2025.
-
This is almost 46 times the increase.
-
2025 saw a significant share of EV sales for electric two-wheelers & three-wheelers.
The government also has a target of 30% of all car sales to be electric by 2030.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.