EV Adoption Rates in India: Top 5 States by Electric Vehicle Registrations

In India, the demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is increasing rapidly. The use of electric three-wheelers, scooters, cars and other electric vehicles is gradually replacing petrol/diesel vehicles.

The PIB shared data that reveals that over 36 lakh electric vehicles (EVs) were registered in India from April 2019 to March 2024, and the EV adoption rates in India have been increasing.

But which states are on top of EV registrations? Let's now check the top 5 states in India according to the number of registered EVs.

What is an Electric Vehicle (EV)?

An Electric Vehicle (EV) is a vehicle that runs using electricity, which is stored in batteries, and the batteries of these vehicles can be charged again.

Like other vehicles that run on diesel or petrol, EVs do not require any such things.

Some common types of EVs include: