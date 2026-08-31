Which is the Highest Peak of Eastern ghats?

The Eastern Ghats are range of mountains located along the eastern coast of India. They spread across several states and are known for their hills, forests, rivers and rich biodiversity. The highest peak of the Eastern Ghats is Arma Konda located in Andhra Pradesh. It is also known as Jindhagada Peak. Keep reading to know in detail.

Why Is Arma Konda the Highest Peak of Eastern Ghats?

Arma Konda is considered the highest peak of the Eastern Ghats. It has an elevation of approximately 1,680 metres above sea level. The peak is located in Andhra Pradesh. It forms part of the Eastern Ghats mountain system.

Where Is Arma Konda Located?

Arma Konda is located in the Eastern Ghats of Andhra Pradesh. It lies in a mountainous and forested region of the state. The peak is associated with the Visakhapatnam region. The area is known for its natural beauty and biodiversity.