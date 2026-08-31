Which is the Highest Peak of Eastern ghats?
Know about the highest peak of the Eastern Ghats, its height, location, geographical features and importance in understanding the Eastern Ghats of India.
The Eastern Ghats are range of mountains located along the eastern coast of India. They spread across several states and are known for their hills, forests, rivers and rich biodiversity. The highest peak of the Eastern Ghats is Arma Konda located in Andhra Pradesh. It is also known as Jindhagada Peak. Keep reading to know in detail.
Why Is Arma Konda the Highest Peak of Eastern Ghats?
Arma Konda is considered the highest peak of the Eastern Ghats. It has an elevation of approximately 1,680 metres above sea level. The peak is located in Andhra Pradesh. It forms part of the Eastern Ghats mountain system.
Where Is Arma Konda Located?
Arma Konda is located in the Eastern Ghats of Andhra Pradesh. It lies in a mountainous and forested region of the state. The peak is associated with the Visakhapatnam region. The area is known for its natural beauty and biodiversity.
Eastern Ghats
|Feature
|Details
|Highest peak
|Arma Konda (Jindhagada Peak)
|Height
|Approximately 1,680 metres
|Location
|Andhra Pradesh, India
|Mountain range
|Eastern Ghats
|Nature of range
|Discontinuous mountain range
|Important rivers
|Mahanadi, Godavari, Krishna and Cauvery
|States covered
|Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu
|Importance
|Forests, biodiversity, rivers and ecosystems
|Highest peak status
|Considered the highest peak of the Eastern Ghats
What Is the Height of Arma Konda?
Arma Konda has an elevation of approximately 1,680 metres. Its elevation is measured above mean sea level. This elevation makes it the highest peak of the Eastern Ghats. The peak is higher than many other summits in the Eastern Ghats. It is an important geographical feature of Andhra Pradesh.
Why Are the Eastern Ghats Important?
The Eastern Ghats support forests and diverse ecosystems. They provide habitats for many species of plants and animals. Several important rivers pass through or cut across the Eastern Ghats. The hills contribute to the geographical diversity of eastern and southern India.
Which States Have the Eastern Ghats?
The Eastern Ghats extend across parts of Odisha. They pass through Andhra Pradesh. Some sections are found in Telangana. The mountain system also extends into Tamil Nadu.
Eastern Ghats vs Western Ghats
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