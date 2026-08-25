US H-1B Visa Fee Hike: Why Indians Could Be Affected

The United States has proposed a huge increase in the H-1B visa fee. The fee will be taken to $103,265 for certain new applications. The proposal is important for Indians because Indian professionals make up a large share of H-1B visa holders in the US. Keep reading to know in detail. What Is the New H-1B Visa Fee? The US has proposed a fee of $103,265 for certain new H-1B petitions. The proposal has been made by the US Department of Homeland Security. It mainly concerns new H-1B petitions subject to the annual cap. The proposed fee would be a major increase in the cost of hiring an H-1B worker. The proposal is part of the US government’s plan to change the H-1B visa system. Is the $103,265 Fee Already Applicable? The $103,265 amount is currently a proposal. It has not become a general fee that employers must pay right now. The proposal must go through the US rule-making process. Changes could be made before a final decision.

Why Is the US Increasing the H-1B Fee? The US government says the change is aimed at protecting American workers. The proposed policy is intended to encourage companies to hire American workers and to train workers in the US. Why Could Indians Be Affected? India is the largest source of H-1B workers in the US. Many Indian technology professionals work in the US through H-1B visas. Indian IT companies also use H-1B visas to send skilled employees to the US. A very high fee could make some companies rethink hiring new workers from India. Who Will Pay the H-1B Fee? The worker does not simply pay the entire $103,265 fee from their own pocket. The proposed fee is mainly a cost for the US employer sponsoring the worker. This means that the employer generally handles the H-1B sponsorship. What Is an H-1B Visa?

The H-1B visa allows US companies to hire foreign workers for specialised jobs. H-1B workers are commonly employed in areas such as Information technology, Engineering, Science, Healthcare, Finance, Research and Education. How Could the Fee Hike Affect Indian IT Professionals? If the proposal becomes law, it could make companies more careful about sponsoring new H-1B workers. It can also increase competition for jobs in the US. Will Existing H-1B Visa Holders Have to Pay $103,265? It will not in the same way as new cap-subject H-1B petitions. The proposed fee is aimed mainly at new H-1B petitions subject to the annual cap. Existing H-1B workers should therefore not assume that they will suddenly have to pay the proposed $103,265 amount themselves. What Is the H-1B Annual Cap? The US H-1B programme has an annual limit. 65,000 H-1B visas are available under the regular cap. An additional 20,000 are available for people with qualifying advanced degrees from US universities. This makes the regular annual cap 85,000.