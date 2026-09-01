Lionel Messi Net Worth 2026: How Much Has the Football Legend Earned Before Retirement from International Format?

Lionel Messi has reached billionaire status while still active in professional football. According to Forbes, his estimated net worth is $1.1 billion as of August 2026. Over his career, he has earned an estimated $1.8 billion from playing contracts, endorsements, and other business ventures. Messi has announced his retirement from Argentina's national team. However, he will still feature in club football. His Inter Miami contract runs through the 2028 MLS season. Here is a breakdown of his net worth, football salary, endorsements, businesses, and career earnings. Lionel Messi Net Worth in 2026 Detail Amount Net worth $1.1 billion Career earnings $1.8 billion Annual earnings (last 12 months) $140 million Inter Miami base salary $25 million Inter Miami guaranteed compensation $28.33 million

How Much Does Lionel Messi Earn in 2026? Messi's yearly income majorly comes from two different sources: On-Field Earnings As per the estimates from Forbes, Messi's 2026 on-field earnings have reached $70 million. These earnings include his football salary from Inter Miami and other income which is tied directly to playing the game. Off-Field Earnings Messi earns around $70 million from endorsements and business activities. This brings his estimated 12-month earnings to $140 million. Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Salary Fans usually look for the MLS pay of Messi and as per the MLS Players Association's 2026 Salary Guide, Messi's base salary is $25 million. His guaranteed compensation is $28.33 million. The base salary is the fixed amount that Messi gets paid to play matches. Guaranteed compensation on another hand is a bit different. This amount adds in signing bonuses and other guaranteed payments on top of the base salary.

How Long Will Messi Play for Inter Miami? Inter Miami extended Messi's contract through the 2028 MLS season. This means that his club career will continue even after he has announced retirement from Argentina. Messi's Businesses and Investments Messi's wealth is not just about how much he earns from football. He has also built a wide business empire. His longest-running deal is with Adidas. He signed with the brand in 2006 and later signed a lifetime contract in 2017. He also has major partnerships with Apple, Mastercard, and Michelob Ultra. Off the field, Messi also works with hospitality and lifestyle businesses as well. His businesses include MiM Hotels which is a hotel venture connected to his name, and Más+ by Messi which is his own beverage line. Messi's Retirement: Is Lionel Messi Retiring From Football?