Which Country Gifted the Statue of Liberty to the United States?

The Statue of Liberty is presently located in the US yet it is a beacon of democracy for the entire world. But many people still not know which country gifted the Statue of Liberty to United States.

The answer lies in a historic bond between France and the US. France presented the statue to America in 1884.

The concept of presenting Lady Liberty was suggested by political philosopher Édouard René de Laboulaye in 1865. The French government finally gave this gift to mark the Franco-American friendship that began when the United States fought the American Revolution against slavery.

Why did France Give US the Statue of Liberty?

French citizens wanted to praise America’s successful democracy while inspiring their own people to embrace freedom. Édouard René de Laboulaye believed a joint monument would strengthen ties between both countries.