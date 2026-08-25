Which Country Gifted the Statue of Liberty to the United States?
The Statue of Liberty stands as a global symbol of freedom. France officially gifted this iconic monument to the United States in the late 19th century to honor their revolutionary alliance and celebrate the abolition of slavery. Here is the true story behind its origins.
The Statue of Liberty is presently located in the US yet it is a beacon of democracy for the entire world. But many people still not know which country gifted the Statue of Liberty to United States.
The answer lies in a historic bond between France and the US. France presented the statue to America in 1884.
The concept of presenting Lady Liberty was suggested by political philosopher Édouard René de Laboulaye in 1865. The French government finally gave this gift to mark the Franco-American friendship that began when the United States fought the American Revolution against slavery.
Why did France Give US the Statue of Liberty?
French citizens wanted to praise America’s successful democracy while inspiring their own people to embrace freedom. Édouard René de Laboulaye believed a joint monument would strengthen ties between both countries.
France financed the statue through public donations and the shipping was done in pieces in 1885. Meanwhile Americans raised funds to build its huge stone pedestal in New York Harbor.
The statue's head on exhibit at the Paris World's Fair, 1878 (left) and Lady Liberty's pedestal under construction in June 1885 in US (right). (Photo Credit: Wikimedia)
Who Built the Statue of Liberty?
French sculptor Frédéric-Auguste Bartholdi designed the copper monument and officially named it Liberty Enlightening the World.
Engineers Eugène Viollet-le-Duc and Alexandre-Gustave Eiffel designed the inner iron structure that supports the outer metal skin. Eiffel later also constructed the famous Eiffel Tower in Paris using similar structural methods.
|Details
|Official Record about Statue of Liberty
|Gifting Country
|France (People of France)
|Sculptor
|Frédéric-Auguste Bartholdi
|Structural Engineer
|Gustave Eiffel
|Dedication Date
|October 28, 1886
|Final Location
|Liberty Island, New York Harbor, USA
Interesting Facts about Statue of Liberty
The copper colossus towers over New York Harbor and holds several remarkable physical attributes:
What is the height of Statue of Liberty?
The figure measures 151 feet (46 meters) from base to torch. It reaches about 305 feet (93 meters from the ground level to the tip of the torch .
What is the Weight of Lady Liberty?
The structure contains roughly 31 tons of copper and 125 tons of steel, weighing a total of 225 tons.
Meaningful Symbolism of the Statue
The broken shackles at Lady Liberty's feet represent the end of servitude and oppression. Her crown features seven rays which point to the seven continents and oceans.
Today the National Park Service manages this monument on Liberty Island where millions of annual visitors reflect on its enduring promise of hope and global unity.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.