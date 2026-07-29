Which River Is Known As The Lifeline Of Uttar Pradesh?
Flowing across vast plains, this vital river feeds millions, supports key agricultural hubs, and powers critical regional infrastructure. As the state’s primary freshwater source, it shapes both cultural heritage and daily life. Let’s discover the lifeline of Uttar Pradesh.
Uttar Pradesh is the 27th state of India, situated in the Northern part of the Indian subcontinent. It is the fourth largest state in terms of land area and third largest in terms of its economy. In addition to this, it is the most populous state in India, and it is famous for having the most fertile parts of the state, known as the Gangetic plains. The economy and geography of the state are highly dependent on the vast drainage system that exists in the state. In addition to this, there exist about 30 major and minor rivers in the state. But amongst all these major and minor rivers, there lies the lifeline of Uttar Pradesh, serving about 241 million people. Can you guess which river it is?
Which River Is Known As The Lifeline Of Uttar Pradesh?
The Ganga River is famously known as the lifeline of Uttar Pradesh.
Where does it flow?
The River Ganges originates from the Gangotri Glacier in Uttarakhand as the Bhagirathi and enters the state of Uttar Pradesh at the Bijnor district. It then meanders down to the southeast through several large cities such as Kanpur, Prayagraj, and Varanasi until it reaches Bihar.
Which are the main tributaries of Ganga?
Its primary tributaries flowing through Uttar Pradesh include the Yamuna, Ramganga, Gomti, Ghaghara, Saryu, and Gandak rivers.
How does it support the people?
- Agriculture: It irrigates the vast Gangetic plains, thereby catering to the agriculture of UP.
- Sustenance: It is a source of drinking water for urban centres and offers freshwater fishing.
- Religious and Economic Significance: It sustains the prominent religious places (Prayagraj and Varanasi) that facilitate religious tourism.
Which major dams and barrages are built on it?
The major river dams on the Ganga river system in Uttar Pradesh are the following:
- Narora Barrage (Bulandshahr)
- Kanpur Barrage / Lavkush Barrage (Kanpur)
- Rihand Dam (on its tributary river Rihand)
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