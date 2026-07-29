Uttar Pradesh is the 27th state of India, situated in the Northern part of the Indian subcontinent. It is the fourth largest state in terms of land area and third largest in terms of its economy. In addition to this, it is the most populous state in India, and it is famous for having the most fertile parts of the state, known as the Gangetic plains. The economy and geography of the state are highly dependent on the vast drainage system that exists in the state. In addition to this, there exist about 30 major and minor rivers in the state. But amongst all these major and minor rivers, there lies the lifeline of Uttar Pradesh, serving about 241 million people. Can you guess which river it is?

Which River Is Known As The Lifeline Of Uttar Pradesh?

The Ganga River is famously known as the lifeline of Uttar Pradesh.