Which 2 Indian Rivers Fall Into The Arabian Sea?

Why do most of India’s major rivers flow east into the Bay of Bengal, but a select two defy this geographical law? It’s one of the subcontinent's most intriguing puzzles. These two mighty rivers choose a westward path, dumping their waters directly into the Arabian Sea. This unusual phenomenon is the result of powerful geological forces. Unlike their eastern counterparts, these rivers flow through long, deep rift valleys – cracks in the Earth's crust that slope toward the west.

Both rivers rise in Central India, close to the eastern rivers, yet travel in the opposite direction. One is known as the 'Lifeline of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat', and the other is often called its 'twin'. They form vast estuaries, not deltas, at their mouths. In this article, we’ll take a look at the twin rivers and the science that forced them onto their unique, westward journey to the sea.