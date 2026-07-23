Why Argentina Fans Petition FIFA to Replay The World Cup Final Match: Here’s How FIFA Rules Stand

More than 80000 people have signed an online petition asking FIFA to replay the 2026 World Cup final match of Spain vs Argentina. The appeal came as Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 on July 19.

The movement started on Change.org by a fan Gisela Sánchez. The petition claims that Slovenian referee Slavko Vinčić made several wrong calls that cost Argentina the World Cup title.

But the official tournament regulatory body has decided not to change the outcome despite the strong turnout. Let’s learn more about the FIFA Rules that allow the governing body to keep the final outcomes of a match unchanged in such circumstances.

Why Fans Petition for FIFA World Cup Final Match Replay

Supporters who signed the petition for a final match replay of FIFA 2026 point to a few important moments in the second half and extra time.