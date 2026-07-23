Why Argentina Fans Petition FIFA to Replay The World Cup Final Match: Here’s How FIFA Rules Stand
More than 80,000 supporters have signed an online petition asking FIFA to replay the 2026 World Cup final. Argentine fans feel refereeing decisions handed Spain an unfair advantage, though official tournament rules mean the result is permanent.
More than 80000 people have signed an online petition asking FIFA to replay the 2026 World Cup final match of Spain vs Argentina. The appeal came as Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 on July 19.
The movement started on Change.org by a fan Gisela Sánchez. The petition claims that Slovenian referee Slavko Vinčić made several wrong calls that cost Argentina the World Cup title.
But the official tournament regulatory body has decided not to change the outcome despite the strong turnout. Let’s learn more about the FIFA Rules that allow the governing body to keep the final outcomes of a match unchanged in such circumstances.
Why Fans Petition for FIFA World Cup Final Match Replay
Supporters who signed the petition for a final match replay of FIFA 2026 point to a few important moments in the second half and extra time.
The biggest issue came in stoppage time when midfielder Enzo Fernández received a second yellow card for a tackle on Pau Cubarsí.
- The Red Card: Playing with only ten men throughout extra time of the final game left Argentina on the defensive.
- Foul Calls: Fans argue that Spain received favourable calls during the beginning of the first round of Spain vs Argentina.
- The Winning Goal: Ferran Torres scored the deciding goal in the 106th minute which gave Spain the winning title.
What FIFA Rules Say About World Cup Match Replays
The official match results are final according to FIFA committee despite all the online backlash. Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni did not blame the referee after the game and took a straightforward view of the loss.
"Was the referee unfair? No, we lost because Spain played better than us," Scaloni said after returning home.
Statistically speaking Spain dominated the match entirely. They took 20 shots compared to Argentina’s two.
Under FIFA rules petitions from fans have no official standing. In fact there has never been an instance in the history of the FIFA World Cup that a final match has been played again.
A game can only be replayed if there is proof of severe rule breaches or match fixing. Neither of which applies here. Spain thus remains the official 2026 World Cup winner.
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