Each year during the month of August, people all over the Indian subcontinent prepare themselves to celebrate their independence. Millions of people raise the flag, sing patriotic songs, and recall the history of their struggle for independence. However, there is one small question that keeps popping up in the minds of almost every person during this time. Why do the neighbouring nations India and Pakistan celebrate their independence on different days? While India celebrates its independence on August 15, Pakistan celebrates its independence on August 14. Is it because they gained their independence on different dates? Let us see the true facts about this issue in this article. Why Is Pakistan's Independence Day Celebrated On August 14? In legal and historical contexts, Pakistan’s existence was legally constituted on August 15, 1947.

The British Parliament Law: It states that the Indian Independence Act was passed on July 18, 1947, which clearly marks the date of August 15 as that of the creation of both India and Pakistan.

Address by Jinnah: In his first radio address to the nation, Muhammad Ali Jinnah said, “August 15 is the birthday of the independent and sovereign State of Pakistan.”

Early Government Records: The first stamps of Pakistan issued in July 1948 carry the date “15th August 1947” on them. Key Historical Landmark Historical Record & Date Legal Partition Date August 15, 1947 (Indian Independence Act) Jinnah's First Official Speech August 15, 1947 ("August 15 is the birthday...") First Postal Stamps Issued July 1948 (Printed with "15th August 1947") Formal Cabinet Decision Late June 1948 (Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan) First Official 14 Aug Event August 14, 1948 (First anniversary celebrations)

The 1948 Cabinet Decision Towards the end of June 1948, an important cabinet session brought about a change to the official calendar. A special cabinet session headed by Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan was held, where it was decided that Pakistan should either continue to share the same date as India or shift its celebrations to the date of August 14. It was recommended that the date be shifted ahead by one day, i.e., the day when Lord Mountbatten transferred power in Karachi (August 14). Establishing a Separate National Identity There were also political and symbolic reasons for doing this. Distinct Identity: Celebrating the same Independence Day as India seemed against the principle of creating two distinct nations. The 24-hour change would help give Pakistan its unique national day.

Ceremonial Significance: As all the key ceremonial occasions, like the speech by Lord Mountbatten to the Constituent Assembly, had taken place on August 14 in Karachi, August 14 would be an appropriate date for them.

From 1948 onwards, Pakistan began to commemorate its independence on August 14. Lord Mountbatten's Tight Schedule The British Parliament passed the Indian Independence Act in 1947. This law fixed August 15, 1947, as the official date of power transfer for both India and Pakistan. Detail Information Legal Act Indian Independence Act 1947 Official Transfer Date August 15, 1947 Viceroy in 1947 Lord Louis Mountbatten Time Zone Difference Pakistan is 30 minutes behind IST Lord Louis Mountbatten was the last Viceroy of British India. He had to attend ceremonies in two different cities, Karachi and New Delhi. He could not be present at both places at midnight on August 15. So, he travelled to Karachi on August 14, 1947. He handed over power to Muhammad Ali Jinnah during a special ceremony that afternoon. After that event, Mountbatten flew back to Delhi for India's midnight ceremony.

The Time Difference Factor Time zones also played a small role here. Freedom came officially at midnight of August 14-15, 1947.

India follows Indian Standard Time (IST).

Pakistan Standard Time (PST) was 30 minutes behind IST in 1947.

When it turned midnight (12:00 AM) in Delhi, the clock in Karachi showed 11:30 PM on August 14. Because of this 30-minute time gap, the clock in Pakistan was still stuck on August 14. Islamic Calendar Significance There were also some spiritual reasons for the Pakistani government as well. The date of 14 August 1947 marked the 27th day of Ramadan, which is known as Laylat al-Qadr, or the Night of Power. This night holds a lot of importance for Muslims. Thus, the government decided to officially mark 14 August as their Independence Day after 1948. Conclusion It was all about practical arrangements and time zones that led to the different days of independence.