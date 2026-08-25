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Allahabad University UG Counselling 2026 Started, Apply at allduniv.ac.in

Faham Ehraj
By Faham Ehraj
Last Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 11:23 IST

University of Allahabad has opened admission for four year UG programmes, integrated course and six five-year programmes. Read the article to know important dates, admission rules and fee details.

Allahabad University UG Counselling 2026
Allahabad University UG Counselling 2026
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Allahabad University UG Counselling 2026 has started for the academic session 2026-27. The university started the UG admission process on July 23, 2026. All counselling and admission activities will be conducted through the Samarth Admission Portal. The university has also trained admissions coordinators on the counselling process and admission procedure. The first cut off for different UG courses will be released on the university’s official UG admission website. The university is offering admission to 12 four year UG programmes. It is also offering admission to the BA, BEd integrated programme and six five year integrated programme. Candidates should regularly check the official admission portal for the latest updates related to Allahabad University UG counselling 2026. 

Allahabad University UG Counselling 2026: Important Dates 

Event

Date

UG admission process begins

July 23, 2026

UG counselling begins through Samarth Admission Portal

July 23, 2026

First UG course cut-off list

To be announced

Document verification and admission fee payment

As per the admission schedule

Admission fee payment deadline

As specified in the admission schedule

Allahabad University UG Counselling 2026: Admission Rules

  • Candidates can access Allahabad University UG counselling 2026 through the Samarth portal at alldunivcuet.samarth.edu.in.
  • Only verified and shortlisted candidates can pay the admission fee
  • Candidates must pay the admission fee before the deadline to secure their seat.
  • Failure to pay the fee on time may lead to cancellation of the allocated seat 
  • A cancelled seat may be offered to the next eligible candidate
  • Candidates must keep registration email ID and mobile number active for official updates. 
  • Verified and shortlisted candidates will receive instructions for document verification and fee payment by email.
  • Candidates should regularly check the UG admission portal for counselling updates, merit lists and important deadlines

Allahabad University UG Counselling 2026: Fee Details 

Candidates can check the table given below to know the different counselling fees for different categories.

Candidate Category

Registration Fee

Unreserved (UR)

₹300

Other Backward Classes (OBC)

₹300

Economically Weaker Section (EWS)

₹300

Scheduled Caste (SC)

₹150

Scheduled Tribe (ST)

₹150

Persons with Disabilities (PwD)

₹150

Payment Mode 

Online (UPI, Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking)

Also Read: Ladakh Government Internships 2026: 2,000 Posts, ₹5,000 honorarium ; Apply Now

Faham Ehraj
Faham Ehraj

Executive - Editorial

Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.

In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.

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First Published: Aug 25, 2026, 11:21 IST

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