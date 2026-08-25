Allahabad University UG Counselling 2026 Started, Apply at allduniv.ac.in
University of Allahabad has opened admission for four year UG programmes, integrated course and six five-year programmes. Read the article to know important dates, admission rules and fee details.
Allahabad University UG Counselling 2026 has started for the academic session 2026-27. The university started the UG admission process on July 23, 2026. All counselling and admission activities will be conducted through the Samarth Admission Portal. The university has also trained admissions coordinators on the counselling process and admission procedure. The first cut off for different UG courses will be released on the university’s official UG admission website. The university is offering admission to 12 four year UG programmes. It is also offering admission to the BA, BEd integrated programme and six five year integrated programme. Candidates should regularly check the official admission portal for the latest updates related to Allahabad University UG counselling 2026.
Allahabad University UG Counselling 2026: Important Dates
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Event
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Date
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UG admission process begins
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July 23, 2026
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UG counselling begins through Samarth Admission Portal
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July 23, 2026
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First UG course cut-off list
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To be announced
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Document verification and admission fee payment
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As per the admission schedule
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Admission fee payment deadline
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As specified in the admission schedule
Allahabad University UG Counselling 2026: Admission Rules
- Candidates can access Allahabad University UG counselling 2026 through the Samarth portal at alldunivcuet.samarth.edu.in.
- Only verified and shortlisted candidates can pay the admission fee
- Candidates must pay the admission fee before the deadline to secure their seat.
- Failure to pay the fee on time may lead to cancellation of the allocated seat
- A cancelled seat may be offered to the next eligible candidate
- Candidates must keep registration email ID and mobile number active for official updates.
- Verified and shortlisted candidates will receive instructions for document verification and fee payment by email.
- Candidates should regularly check the UG admission portal for counselling updates, merit lists and important deadlines
Allahabad University UG Counselling 2026: Fee Details
Candidates can check the table given below to know the different counselling fees for different categories.
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Candidate Category
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Registration Fee
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Unreserved (UR)
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₹300
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Other Backward Classes (OBC)
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₹300
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Economically Weaker Section (EWS)
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₹300
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Scheduled Caste (SC)
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₹150
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Scheduled Tribe (ST)
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₹150
|
Persons with Disabilities (PwD)
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₹150
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Payment Mode
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Online (UPI, Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking)
Also Read: Ladakh Government Internships 2026: 2,000 Posts, ₹5,000 honorarium ; Apply Now
Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.