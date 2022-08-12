BSEB 2022 Inter First merit list for 11th admissions released at ofssbihar.in, Get Direct Link Here

BSEB 11th Admissions: Bihar Board of Secondary Education has released the BSEB 11th first merit list for the enrollment process. The School Examination Committee has announced the first merit list for the class 11, 2022-24 academic year. To check the BSEB Enrollment list students are required to visit the official website and first select the icon regarding the students passing criteria following which they can select the district from the drop down box.

The BSEB 11th first allotment list has been prepared based on the marks obtained by the students in the BSEB 10th examination, category, institution and subject choice entered by students. Candidates who qualified class 10 exams and have applied for the class 11 admissions can visit the official website of the Bihar School Examination committee to check the enrollment merit list.

BSEB 11th Admissions first enrollement Selection Link

According to the information provided by the officials, the enrolment process under the first merit list will be conducted until August 18, 2022. Educational institutions need to enter the details of the students' enrollment in the institution. Those who have not been selected will be able to fill in new options or change the previous options until August 18, 2022.

As per the schedule, the last date for students to apply online for the Online Facilitation System for Students to enroll in class 11 was July 30, 2022.

