CSIR Senior Research Fellowship 2026: Registration, Eligibility, Deadline and How to Apply

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, CSIR, is accepting applications for its 2026 Senior Research Fellowship, SRF. This fellowship programme is open to researchers in science, engineering, or medicine who hold a STEM degree. Candidates need to apply before September 17, 2026. Candidates to have at least two years of research experience and one research paper published in a recognised journal. Review the full article for eligibility requirements, fees and more before you apply.

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CSIR Senior Research Fellowship: Important Date

Interested candidates must complete the application process by September 17, 2026. Check out the below table for more details