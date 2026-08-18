CSIR Senior Research Fellowship 2026: Registration, Eligibility, Deadline and How to Apply
The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has invited applications for Senior Research Fellowship 2026 (SRF) programme. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website.
The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, CSIR, is accepting applications for its 2026 Senior Research Fellowship, SRF. This fellowship programme is open to researchers in science, engineering, or medicine who hold a STEM degree. Candidates need to apply before September 17, 2026. Candidates to have at least two years of research experience and one research paper published in a recognised journal. Review the full article for eligibility requirements, fees and more before you apply.
Check: Read Full Notice Here
CSIR Senior Research Fellowship: Important Date
Interested candidates must complete the application process by September 17, 2026. Check out the below table for more details
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Events
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Date/Details
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Advertisement Date
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August 14, 2026
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Online Application Start Date
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August 18, 2026
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Online Application Closing Date
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September 17, 2026
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Organization
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Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) – Human Resource Development Group (HRDG), New Delhi
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Position
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Direct Senior Research Fellowship (SRF)
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Application Mode
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Online only
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Application Fee
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Nil (No application fee)
CSIR SRF 2026: Who Can Apply?
Researchers who meet the required academic and research conditions can apply for the fellowship progarmme. The eligibility information also mentions an age limit of below 32 years, with relaxation available, check out the below table for more details.
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Degree / Qualification
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Minimum Marks
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Required Research Experience / Criteria
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M.Sc. / B.E. / B.Tech. or equivalent
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55%
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Min. 2 years post-degree research experience + 1 SCI publication
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M.Tech. / M.E. or equivalent
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60%
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None mandated beyond the degree
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B.E. / B.Tech. or equivalent
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60%
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Min. 2 years research experience as on closing date
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M.B.B.S. / BDS or equivalent
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60%
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1-year internship
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B.Pharm. / B.V.Sc. / B.Sc. (Ag) or equivalent
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55%
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Min. 3 years research experience + 1 SCI publication
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M.Pharm. / M.V.Sc. / M.Sc. (Ag) / M.Phil. or equivalent
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55%
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Min. 1 year research experience + 1 SCI publication
Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of ₹42,000 and an annual grant of up to ₹20,000. The fellowship is initially given for two years, and can be extended by one year after review by a three-member committee. Total JRF and SRF funding cannot exceed five years (maximum three years for SRF), completing the tenure or the Ph.D. viva-voce date, whichever is earlier. Applicants must be 32 or younger as of September 17, 2026 can apply.
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Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.