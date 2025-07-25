DU UG Admission 2025: CSAS Vacant Seats Released For Round 2 Counselling; Details Here

Delhi University (DU) has completed the first round of UG admissions for 2025. A total of 62,565 students have already taken admission, which means around 88% seats are filled. Now, the university has shared the vacant seat list for the second round. Students can change their college and course choices if they want to, but only till 4:59 PM on July 25, 2025.

Click here: VACANT SEATS* FOR UG CSAS 2025-26 SECOND ROUND OF ALLOCATION AND ADMISSIONS

What Happened in Round 1?

The first admission list was released on July 19, 2025. Out of 71,624 total UG seats, DU gave 93,166 seat offers to students. From these, 62,565 students accepted and confirmed their seats.