DU UG Admission 2025: CSAS Vacant Seats Released For Round 2 Counselling; Details Here

Delhi University (DU) has completed the first round of UG admissions for 2025. A total of 62,565 students have already taken admission, which means around 88% seats are filled. Now, the university has shared the vacant seat list for the second round. Students can change their college and course choices if they want to, but only till 4:59 PM on July 25, 2025.
Click here: VACANT SEATS* FOR UG CSAS 2025-26 SECOND ROUND OF ALLOCATION AND ADMISSIONS
What Happened in Round 1?
The first admission list was released on July 19, 2025. Out of 71,624 total UG seats, DU gave 93,166 seat offers to students. From these, 62,565 students accepted and confirmed their seats.
-
34,014 girls and 28,551 boys got admission.
-
143 orphan students (77 girls, 66 boys) got admission too.
-
949 single girl children also secured seats.
-
16,126 students decided to keep their seat (frozen admission).
-
43,741 students chose to upgrade to a better option.
Second Round Admission Details
Students who want to upgrade their seats can do so now. The window to update preferences is open until 4:59 PM on July 25. The second list will be out on July 28. DU has also extended the fee payment time from 5 PM to 11:59 PM to give students more time.
Number of Applications This Year
This year, DU saw over 3.05 lakh registrations. About 2.39 lakh students completed their form and submitted course-college preferences. In total, DU received 1.68 crore combinations of courses and colleges. Here are the most preferred courses:
-
B.Com (Hons): Nearly 19.9 lakh students chose this.
-
Followed by B.Com, B.A. (Hons) English, Political Science, and History.
Top preferred colleges:
-
Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC)
-
Hindu College
-
Miranda House
Course choices by students:
Related Stories
-
58.89% chose humanities subjects
-
20.89% selected commerce
-
20.22% went for science streams
Also read: Haryana School Holiday: Schools Closed on July 26 for HSSC CET Exams, Check Details Here
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation