Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

DU UG Admission 2025: CSAS Vacant Seats Released For Round 2 Counselling; Details Here

Delhi University filled 88% of UG seats in the first round of admissions 2025. Over 62,000 students confirmed their admission, with most preferring B.Com (Hons). DU released the vacant seat list for Round 2, and students can update preferences till July 25. The second allotment list will be out on July 28. Fee payment time is also extended. Check this article for detailed information.

Aayesha Sharma
ByAayesha Sharma
Jul 25, 2025, 11:18 IST
DU UG Admission 2025: CSAS Vacant Seats Released For Round 2 Counselling
DU UG Admission 2025: CSAS Vacant Seats Released For Round 2 Counselling
Register for Result Updates

Delhi University (DU) has completed the first round of UG admissions for 2025. A total of 62,565 students have already taken admission, which means around 88% seats are filled. Now, the university has shared the vacant seat list for the second round. Students can change their college and course choices if they want to, but only till 4:59 PM on July 25, 2025.

Click here: VACANT SEATS* FOR UG CSAS 2025-26 SECOND ROUND OF ALLOCATION AND ADMISSIONS 

What Happened in Round 1?

The first admission list was released on July 19, 2025. Out of 71,624 total UG seats, DU gave 93,166 seat offers to students. From these, 62,565 students accepted and confirmed their seats.

  • 34,014 girls and 28,551 boys got admission.

  • 143 orphan students (77 girls, 66 boys) got admission too.

  • 949 single girl children also secured seats.

  • 16,126 students decided to keep their seat (frozen admission).

  • 43,741 students chose to upgrade to a better option.

Second Round Admission Details

Students who want to upgrade their seats can do so now. The window to update preferences is open until 4:59 PM on July 25. The second list will be out on July 28. DU has also extended the fee payment time from 5 PM to 11:59 PM to give students more time.

Number of Applications This Year

This year, DU saw over 3.05 lakh registrations. About 2.39 lakh students completed their form and submitted course-college preferences. In total, DU received 1.68 crore combinations of courses and colleges. Here are the most preferred courses:

  • B.Com (Hons): Nearly 19.9 lakh students chose this.

  • Followed by B.Com, B.A. (Hons) English, Political Science, and History.

Top preferred colleges:

  • Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC)

  • Hindu College

  • Miranda House

Course choices by students:

Related Stories

  • 58.89% chose humanities subjects

  • 20.89% selected commerce

  • 20.22% went for science streams

Also read: Haryana School Holiday: Schools Closed on July 26 for HSSC CET Exams, Check Details Here

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!

https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial 

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News