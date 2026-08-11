IMD Flood Alert Today: Flash Flood Risk In 5 States, Check State-Wise List Of Affected Districts

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued flash flood guidance for several parts of the country amid the ongoing heavy rainfall. The latest bulletin has identified areas in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan where low to moderate flash flood risk is possible. IMD has also predicted heavy-to-heavy rainfall for the Delhi-NCR region till August 13, 2026.

The IMD bulletin said rainfall of up to 50 mm was recorded in the last six hours and up to 133 mm in the last 24 hours over some areas of concern. It has also forecast very heavy rainfall of up to 120 mm in the next 24 hours.

It is advised to remain cautious while travelling, particularly in areas that have received heavy rainfall. The department said that surface runoff and waterlogging may occur in some already saturated areas and low-lying regions. Regions like Jammu Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have been forecast for flash flood “risk” during the next 24 hours while other regions were termed under flash flood “threat”.