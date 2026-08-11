IMD Flood Alert Today: Flash Flood Risk In 5 States, Check State-Wise List Of Affected Districts
The IMD has issued flash flood guidance for several parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Check the state-wise list of districts identified as being at low to moderate flash flood risk.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued flash flood guidance for several parts of the country amid the ongoing heavy rainfall. The latest bulletin has identified areas in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan where low to moderate flash flood risk is possible. IMD has also predicted heavy-to-heavy rainfall for the Delhi-NCR region till August 13, 2026.
The IMD bulletin said rainfall of up to 50 mm was recorded in the last six hours and up to 133 mm in the last 24 hours over some areas of concern. It has also forecast very heavy rainfall of up to 120 mm in the next 24 hours.
It is advised to remain cautious while travelling, particularly in areas that have received heavy rainfall. The department said that surface runoff and waterlogging may occur in some already saturated areas and low-lying regions. Regions like Jammu Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have been forecast for flash flood “risk” during the next 24 hours while other regions were termed under flash flood “threat”.
State-Wise Flash Flood Risk
Jammu and Kashmir & Ladakh:
The IMD has listed Doda, Kathua, Reasi, Ramban and Udhampur under the observed flash flood threat. The latest guidance also includes Anantnag, Kulgam and Samba for the coming hours.
Himachal Pradesh:
Districts including Shimla, Kinnaur, Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Solan, Sirmaur and Lahaul and Spiti have been identified as areas where flash flood risk is possible.
Uttarakhand:
The districts listed by the IMD are Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Dehradun, Garhwal Pauri, Garhwal Tehri, Nainital, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi.
West Madhya Pradesh:
The flash flood risk covers Agar-Malwa, Ratlam, Shajapur, Rajgarh, Neemuch, Mandsaur and Ujjain.
East Rajasthan:
The districts under the IMD’s flash flood guidance are Jhalawar, Baran, Bundi, Kota, Bhilwara and Pratapgarh.
The department has clarified that the bulletin is flash flood guidance and not a flash flood warning. People in the affected areas should continue to follow local administration and IMD updates, especially during periods of heavy rain.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.