JEECUP 2026 Round 7 Choice Filling Begins; Submit Preferences by September 2 at jeecup.admissions.nic.in
The JEECUP 2026 counselling for round 7 has started. Candidates can fill in their college preferences by logging into the counselling website. Check this page on how to complete JEECUP choice filling 2026 for round 7 and other important details.
The Joint Entrance Examination Council, JEECUP is conducting the JEECUP 2026 counselling for round 7. The qualified candidates of UP and other states can apply for the JEECUP 2026 counselling by completing the choice filling process. The JEECUP choice filling link is available on the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in. To submit their colleges and branch options, candidates require their application number and password. The last date for JEECUP 2026 choice filling is September 2, 2026.
JEECUP 2026 Counselling Schedule
|
Activity
|
Date
|
7th Round Choice Filling
|
August 31, 2026 to September 2, 2026
|
7th Round Seat Allotment
|
September 3, 2026
|
7th Round Security plus Counselling Fee Deposit
|
September 4, 2026 to September 7, 2026
|
7th Round Document Verification
|
September 5, 2026 to September 8, 2026
|
7th Round Admitted Seat Withdrawal
|
September 9, 2026
|
Last Date of PI Reporting for Round 7
|
September 10, 2026
Direct link: JEECUP 2026 choice filling round 7
How to Complete JEECUP Choice Filling 2026?
To complete the choice filling for JEECUP 2026, candidates have to follow the below mentioned steps to complete the whole process:
- Visit the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in and log in with their login details such as application number and password.
- Candidates should check the college and course combinations they want and make their preference while filling the choices. If candidates have appeared for more than one group then they are allowed to fill out choices for all eligible groups.
- Candidates can shuffle, reorder or modify these choices before saving the final one. There is no limit to the number of choices they can fill.
- Once a candidate has decided the order, check carefully and lock their choices and submit.
Here is the process in simple steps:
- Visit the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in and sign in with your application number and password.
- Select preferences and choose and organize your preferred colleges and courses. They can reorder or modify these choices as much as you want before finalizing.
- Lock your choices and once you have double-checked your list, lock and submit your choices. Note: Once locked, you cannot change your preferences for this round.
What happens after?
Seats are given based on their exam score, category, and seat availability. Results will be announced on September 3, 2026. After the results are out, candidates can decide whether to accept your seat or participate in future rounds of counseling.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.