JNU Admissions 2025: UG, COP First Merit List Released, Check Steps to Download, Status Here

JNU Admissions 2025: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released the JNU Admission 2025 Undergraduate (UG) and Certificate of Proficiency (COP) First Merit List. Applicants can view their admission status on the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in by using their Application Number, and password until July 26, 2025.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 25, 2025, 14:41 IST
JNU Admissions 2025: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released the JNU Admission 2025 Undergraduate (UG) and Certificate of Proficiency (COP) First Merit List. Candidates who have applied online will need to visit the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in to check their status of admission. The details required to check the list online are JNU UG, COP Application Number and password. The last date to check and download the list is July 26, 2025. The details mentioned in the JNU first merit list are candidate name, category, university name, entrance exam scores, and subject names.

JNU UG, COP Admission 2025 Key Highlights 

Students can find the important details related to JNU UG, COP Admission 2025 first merit list here:

Overview 

Details 

University name

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

jnu.ac.in

Admission website 

jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Programme 

Undergraduate (UG) 

Certificate of Proficiency (COP)

First merit list last date

July 26, 2025

Log in credentials 

Application Number 

Password

JNU UG, COP Admission 2025 OFFICIAL NOTICE Direct Link

Shortlisted candidates are required to attend the JNU document verification process at the JNU campus and pay the admission fee to secure their seats during the JNU counselling 2025 process.

Recently, the JNU PhD Admission 2025 deadline has been extended till July 28, 2025. Read entire details on the admissions here.

How to Check JNU Admissions 2025 First Merit List?

Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to check the JNU UG, COP merit list on the official website:

  1. Visit the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in
  2. On the homepage, under the ‘Important Links’ tab, click on ‘LIST - 1 COP Results’ or ‘LIST - 1 BA Results’ as per your requirement
  3. You will be redirected to a log in page
  4. Enter your application number and password
  5. Solve the captcha code 
  6. JNU UG, COP Merit list will appear
  7. Check and download for future reference

JNU UG Admission 2025 Portal DIRECT Link

JNU COP Admission 2025 Portal DIRECT Link

JNU UG, COP Admissions 2025 Detailed Schedule

Candidates can check the detailed JNU UG, COP Admissions 2025 schedule here:

Sr. No.

Event

Date

1

Online Submission of Application Form

July 8 - 15, 2025 till 11:50 PM

2

Correction of particulars of online application Form on website only

July 16 - 17, 2025

3

Publication of First Merit Lists for Admissions

July 23, 2025 (tentatively)

4

Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of First List

July 23 - 25, 2025 (tentatively)

5

Physical verification of Admission/Registration for UG and COP for First List of selected candidates

UG: July 30 - August 1, 2025

COP: August 4, 2025

6

Publication of Second Merit Lists & Supernumerary Seat for Admissions

August 1, 2025 (tentatively) 

7

Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of Second List & Supernumerary Seat

August 1 - 3, 2025 (tentatively)

8

Physical Verification of Admission/Registration For Second List & Supernumerary seat of selected candidates

August 7, 2025

9

Release of last & Final call for expression of willingness for admission against vacant seats

August 19, 2025 (tentatively)

10

Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of Final list

August 19 - 21, 2025 (tentatively)

11

Physical verification of Admission/Registration for Final List of selected candidates

August 25, 2025 (tentatively)

12

Deadline for Admission/Registration

August 29, 2025 (tentatively)

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

