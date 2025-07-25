JNU Admissions 2025: UG, COP First Merit List Released, Check Steps to Download, Status Here

JNU Admissions 2025: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released the JNU Admission 2025 Undergraduate (UG) and Certificate of Proficiency (COP) First Merit List. Candidates who have applied online will need to visit the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in to check their status of admission. The details required to check the list online are JNU UG, COP Application Number and password. The last date to check and download the list is July 26, 2025. The details mentioned in the JNU first merit list are candidate name, category, university name, entrance exam scores, and subject names.
JNU UG, COP Admission 2025 Key Highlights
Students can find the important details related to JNU UG, COP Admission 2025 first merit list here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
University name
|
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
jnu.ac.in
|
Admission website
|
jnuee.jnu.ac.in
|
Programme
|
Undergraduate (UG)
Certificate of Proficiency (COP)
|
First merit list last date
|
July 26, 2025
|
Log in credentials
|
Application Number
Password
JNU UG, COP Admission 2025 OFFICIAL NOTICE Direct Link
Shortlisted candidates are required to attend the JNU document verification process at the JNU campus and pay the admission fee to secure their seats during the JNU counselling 2025 process.
Recently, the JNU PhD Admission 2025 deadline has been extended till July 28, 2025. Read entire details on the admissions here.
How to Check JNU Admissions 2025 First Merit List?
Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to check the JNU UG, COP merit list on the official website:
- Visit the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in
- On the homepage, under the ‘Important Links’ tab, click on ‘LIST - 1 COP Results’ or ‘LIST - 1 BA Results’ as per your requirement
- You will be redirected to a log in page
- Enter your application number and password
- Solve the captcha code
- JNU UG, COP Merit list will appear
- Check and download for future reference
JNU UG, COP Admissions 2025 Detailed Schedule
Candidates can check the detailed JNU UG, COP Admissions 2025 schedule here:
|
Sr. No.
|
Event
|
Date
|
1
|
Online Submission of Application Form
|
July 8 - 15, 2025 till 11:50 PM
|
2
|
Correction of particulars of online application Form on website only
|
July 16 - 17, 2025
|
3
|
Publication of First Merit Lists for Admissions
|
July 23, 2025 (tentatively)
|
4
|
Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of First List
|
July 23 - 25, 2025 (tentatively)
|
5
|
Physical verification of Admission/Registration for UG and COP for First List of selected candidates
|
UG: July 30 - August 1, 2025
COP: August 4, 2025
|
6
|
Publication of Second Merit Lists & Supernumerary Seat for Admissions
|
August 1, 2025 (tentatively)
|
7
|
Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of Second List & Supernumerary Seat
|
August 1 - 3, 2025 (tentatively)
|
8
|
Physical Verification of Admission/Registration For Second List & Supernumerary seat of selected candidates
|
August 7, 2025
|
9
|
Release of last & Final call for expression of willingness for admission against vacant seats
|
August 19, 2025 (tentatively)
|
10
|
Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of Final list
|
August 19 - 21, 2025 (tentatively)
|
11
|
Physical verification of Admission/Registration for Final List of selected candidates
|
August 25, 2025 (tentatively)
|
12
|
Deadline for Admission/Registration
|
August 29, 2025 (tentatively)
