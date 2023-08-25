KCET 2nd Round Counselling Dates 2023 Expected Shortly; Check Tentative Schedule Here

  1. Home
KCET 2nd Round Counselling Dates 2023 are likely to be out soon. Candidates can check out the complete schedule on the official website: kea.kar.nic.in.

Updated: Aug 25, 2023 19:51 IST
KCET 2nd Round Counselling Dates 2023

KCET Counselling 2023: Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET Round 2 counselling dates 2023 will be released shortly. Once published, candidates can check out the complete schedule on the official website: kea.kar.nic.in. As per the past trends, the second round is likely to begin in the last week of August. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same. 

Eligible candidates for KCET 2nd round counselling 2023, will have to fill in preferences for admission from the remaining seats of Round 1. As per media reports, it is expected that the second round will commence after August 25, 2023. The authorities will release the seat matrix before starting the counselling process.

KCET 2nd Round Counselling Dates 2023

Check out the schedule for the second round below:

Events

Dates

Choice filling begins

After August 25, 2023 (expected)

Choice filling/locking ends

To be announced soon

KCET Seat Allotment 2023

To be announced soon

How to Exercise Web Options in KCET 2nd Round Counselling 2023?

Follow the below-mentioned steps to fill preferences:

Step 1: Visit the official website: kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the KCET 2023 option entry link

Step 3: Log in with registered credentials

Step 4: Fill in college and course preferences

Step 5: Save choices and preview them once

Step 6: Now, submit the saved choices

Documents Required for KCET 2nd Round Counselling 2023 

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

  • KCET 2023 Rank Card
  • KCET Allotment Letter
  • Class 10 mark sheet or DOB proof
  • Class 12 mark sheet
  • Valid ID Proof
  • Domicile Certificate
  • Category Certificate (if applicable)
  • Disability Certificate  (if applicable)

