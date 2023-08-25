KCET 2nd Round Counselling Dates 2023 Expected Shortly; Check Tentative Schedule Here

KCET Counselling 2023: Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET Round 2 counselling dates 2023 will be released shortly. Once published, candidates can check out the complete schedule on the official website: kea.kar.nic.in. As per the past trends, the second round is likely to begin in the last week of August. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.
Eligible candidates for KCET 2nd round counselling 2023, will have to fill in preferences for admission from the remaining seats of Round 1. As per media reports, it is expected that the second round will commence after August 25, 2023. The authorities will release the seat matrix before starting the counselling process.
KCET 2nd Round Counselling Dates 2023
Check out the schedule for the second round below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Choice filling begins
|
After August 25, 2023 (expected)
|
Choice filling/locking ends
|
To be announced soon
|
KCET Seat Allotment 2023
|
To be announced soon
How to Exercise Web Options in KCET 2nd Round Counselling 2023?
Follow the below-mentioned steps to fill preferences:
Step 1: Visit the official website: kea.kar.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the KCET 2023 option entry link
Step 3: Log in with registered credentials
Step 4: Fill in college and course preferences
Step 5: Save choices and preview them once
Step 6: Now, submit the saved choices
Documents Required for KCET 2nd Round Counselling 2023
Check out the list of mandatory files below:
- KCET 2023 Rank Card
- KCET Allotment Letter
- Class 10 mark sheet or DOB proof
- Class 12 mark sheet
- Valid ID Proof
- Domicile Certificate
- Category Certificate (if applicable)
- Disability Certificate (if applicable)
Also Read: JENPAS Counselling 2023 Registration Ends Soon; Seat Allotment Result on August 29