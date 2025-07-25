MAH BBA CET Additional Answer Key 2025 Released at cetcell.mahacet.org, Download link here

Additional MAH BBA CET answer key 2025 has been released on July 24, 2025. Using their candidate login, candidates who took the MAH BBA CET exam in 2025 can view and download the answer key. You can access the extra MAH BBA CET answer key online at cetcell.mahacet.org. The MAH BBA CET objection submission window against the answer key has also been activated by the authorities. The deadline for submitting objections to the answer key is July 27, 2025. On the same day, the final answer key will also be made available.
On July 19th and 20th, 2025, additional MAH BBA CET 2025 was held. To learn the dates, how to file an objection, and how to download the MAH BCA/BBA/BBM/BMS CET answer key 2025, see the text below.
MAH BBA CET 2025 Dates
The key dates for MAH BBA CET 2025 are listed in the table below:
|
Event
|
Dates
|
Additional MAH BBA CET 2025
|
19-Jul-2025 and 20-Jul-2025
|
Answer key release
|
24-Jul-2025
|
Objection filing window
|
25-Jul-2025 to 27-Jul-2025
|
Additional MAH BBA CET Result 2025
|
To be announced
How to Download Additional MAH BBA CET Answer Key 2025?
To get and view the extra MAH BBA CET answer key 2025, follow the instructions listed below:
-
Visit cetcell.mahacet.org, the MAH BBA CET's official website.
-
Select the AY 2025–2027 candidate registration link.
-
Enter your login information, such as your password and user ID.
-
Select the tab for Objection Tracking.
-
Under the UG courses, the extra MAH BBA CET answer key 2025 will be available.
Additional MAH BBA CET 2025 Answer Key: Details Mentioned
The following list of details will be mentioned on the MAH BBA CET answer key 2025 for the additional exam:
Related Stories
-
Section-wise questions
-
Section-wise answer option
-
Official answer to every question
-
Candidate’s response to every question
How to File Objections Against MAH CET BBA Answer Key 2025?
Candidates can learn how to raise objections by following these steps:
-
Visit the candidate login for MAH BBA CET.
-
Enter your email address and password to log in.
-
Select the tab for Objection Tracking.
-
Next, select the link for tracking grievances and objections.
-
To object to a question, click on it.
Send in the necessary paperwork and pay the non-refundable online fee of INR 1000 per question.
Also Read:
Karnataka School Holiday Announced in Dakshina Kannada District Due to Rains
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation