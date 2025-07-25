MAH BBA CET Additional Answer Key 2025 Released at cetcell.mahacet.org, Download link here

Additional MAH BBA CET answer key 2025 has been released on July 24, 2025. Using their candidate login, candidates who took the MAH BBA CET exam in 2025 can view and download the answer key. You can access the extra MAH BBA CET answer key online at cetcell.mahacet.org. The MAH BBA CET objection submission window against the answer key has also been activated by the authorities. The deadline for submitting objections to the answer key is July 27, 2025. On the same day, the final answer key will also be made available.

On July 19th and 20th, 2025, additional MAH BBA CET 2025 was held. To learn the dates, how to file an objection, and how to download the MAH BCA/BBA/BBM/BMS CET answer key 2025, see the text below.

MAH BBA CET 2025 Dates

The key dates for MAH BBA CET 2025 are listed in the table below: