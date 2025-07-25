Karnataka School Holiday Announced in Dakshina Kannada District Due to Rains

Karnataka schools closed: Due to a forecast of heavy rainfall, all primary and high schools, government, aided, private, anganwadi centers, and pre-university colleges in the Dakshina Kannada district will be closed on July 25, according to officials.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) issued warnings that heavy rains were expected over the next 24 hours, prompting the district government to proclaim a vacation as a precaution.

What Officials Said?

Reducing the hazards to children, particularly those who travel through low-lying or flood-prone areas, is the main goal of this preventative strategy. In a statement to PTI, a top district official confirmed, "We have announced a holiday for all primary and high schools, pre-university colleges, and anganwadis throughout the district due to the heavy rain anticipated. Our first goal is public safety. As the area gets ready for the predicted bad weather, this preventative measure attempts to protect the health of the employees and students.