Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

Karnataka School Holiday Announced in Dakshina Kannada District Due to Rains

Karnataka schools closed: All schools, colleges, and anganwadis in the Dakshina Kannada district are closed on July 25 for public safety due to the heavy rain warnings issued by the KSNDMC and IMD for coastal Karnataka, which includes Dakshina Kannada. Locals are urged to stay inside and keep away from locations that are prone to flooding.

Siddhi Sharma
BySiddhi Sharma
Jul 25, 2025, 12:00 IST
Karnataka School Holiday
Karnataka School Holiday
Register for Result Updates

Karnataka schools closed: Due to a forecast of heavy rainfall, all primary and high schools, government, aided, private, anganwadi centers, and pre-university colleges in the Dakshina Kannada district will be closed on July 25, according to officials.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) issued warnings that heavy rains were expected over the next 24 hours, prompting the district government to proclaim a vacation as a precaution.

What Officials Said?

Authorities in coastal Karnataka have declared a holiday for educational institutions due to the forecast of heavy rains and severe winds during the next 24 hours. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) issued a severe weather signal, which prompted the decision.

Reducing the hazards to children, particularly those who travel through low-lying or flood-prone areas, is the main goal of this preventative strategy. In a statement to PTI, a top district official confirmed, "We have announced a holiday for all primary and high schools, pre-university colleges, and anganwadis throughout the district due to the heavy rain anticipated. Our first goal is public safety. As the area gets ready for the predicted bad weather, this preventative measure attempts to protect the health of the employees and students.

Areas In Karnataka Affected By Rain

Parts of the coastal area of Karnataka, including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada, are under a severe rain alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD report states that on July 25, these areas should see heavy to very heavy rains and strong gusts of 30 to 40 kmph. 

Officials have advised citizens to stay indoors unless it is absolutely necessary and to steer clear of places that are prone to landslides or flooding. In particular, fishermen and coastal residents have been cautioned to exercise caution and refrain from going out to sea. As the local government keeps a careful eye on the situation to avoid any disturbances and guarantee public safety, emergency services are on standby.

Also Read:

ICAAAIML 2025: Sharda University Hosts Global Conference on AI and Machine Learning

Related Stories

 

Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Content Writer

Siddhi Sharma, working as a Content Writer at Jagran Josh, has graduated from IPU with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication. She has 1 plus year of experience in content writing. She writes on education, current affairs, and general knowledge. She has previously worked with Zee News as a content writer. She can be reached at siddhi.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News