NIPER JEE 2022 Admit Card Released, Get Direct Link Here, Check at niperhyd.ac.in

NIPER JEE Admit Card 202 Released: Finally, the NIPER JEE 2022 Admit Cards have been released today - 7th June 2022. The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Hyderabad has released the NIPER JEE Admit Cards 2022 for the upcoming institute-level Pharmacy Entrance Exam earlier in the day. Candidates who are registered to appear for the NIPER Joint Entrance Examination (NIPER JEE) 2022 can download their individual hall tickets by logging onto the exam portal - niperhyd.ac.in. Alternatively, a direct link to check and download the NIPER JEE Admit Card 2022 is also placed below, from where the hall tickets can be downloaded easily:

NIPER JEE 2022 on 12th June, Admit Cards Mandatory

NIPER JEE 2022 entrance exam is scheduled to be held on 12th June 2022 - Sunday. The exam will be held as a CBT - Computer-Based Test for which students will be required to appear at designated exam centres. Candidates should keep in mind that the NIPER JEE 2022 admit cards are mandatory for all the students who are planning to appear for the exam. Therefore, students are advised to download their individual hall tickets and check all the details provided on it. Candidates will get details such as candidate's name, roll number, exam centre details, reporting time, etc on the NIPER JEE 2022 admit card / hall ticket.

How to download NIPER JEE Admit Card 2022?

The NIPER JEE 2022 admit cards have been released by the institute on its official website - niperhyd.ac.in. Candidates need to log onto the website and locate link for JEE or NIPER Joint Entrance Exam on the Homepage. From there on, they can navigate to Download Hall Tickets Link provided at the bottom after which they will be redirected to a new page. On the new page, candidates will be required to input their Registration Number, Payment Reference ID, Mobile Number and Date of Birth in DD/MM/YYYY format to download their hall ticket. After entering these details, students need to click on Get Hall Ticket Details button and their admit card will be shown on the screen. From here, candidates can download the NIPER JEE Hall Ticket 2022 or take printout for future reference.

