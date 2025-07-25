NIRF 2025: Check Expected Result Date and Time; New Changes Details here

The National Institutional Ranking Framework, or NIRF 2025, is anticipated to be revealed within the first week of August, in line with previous years. The National Board of Accreditation will have the ranks available to the public. The Ministry of Education will make the official announcement regarding the release date and time.
The NIRF ranking is published annually. Teaching, learning, research, graduation outcomes, outreach, and perception are among the many criteria used to assess higher education institutions in India.
What Is The New Thing in NIRF 2025?
The creation of a new category devoted to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is one of the main changes made to the NIRF framework in 2025.
A notable modification has been made to the rankings' research component in addition to the addition of the new SDG category. The system will incorporate negative marking for research paper retractions for the first time. According to NBA chairperson Anil Sahasrabudhe, a mechanism has been created to impose negative weightage based on the quantity or proportion of retracted publications.
The chairman said that even though the penalty this year will be minimal, "the gravity of negative scoring would increase" in future years until the problem is resolved.
Updates to the current evaluation procedure will be included in the 2025 rankings in addition to the new features. The "Research and Professional Practices" parameter, which assesses institutions according to publication volume, quality (as determined by citation counts), and other research-related metrics, will be the precise area where the negative scoring mechanism for retracted papers will be used.
Negative Marking for Retracted Research Papers
Negative marking for retracted research publications will be introduced by NIRF for the first time. According to the NBA, a method has been created to determine a negative weighting based on the quantity or proportion of publications that an institution retracts. This action is consistent with NIRF's mission to discourage academic misconduct and advance research integrity.
Experts and educators have emphasized the need for the framework to grow more inclusive and comprehensive, even as they appreciate the additional inclusions. Concerns remain over the lack of classroom evaluations, student surveys, and alumni involvement.
