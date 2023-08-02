Odisha Rains: Schools Closed In These Districts Due to Heavy Rainfall

Odisha Schools Closed due to Heavy Rainfall: Considering the adverse weather conditions, the local administrations of at least 12 districts in Odisha have announced school holidays. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red, orange, and yellow alerts in several districts in the state.

According to reports, Deogarh district has announced holidays for schools until August 3, 2023. Local media reports claim that schools and Anganwadi centres in districts like Keonjhar, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Subarnapur, Sambalpur, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Boudh, Nayagarh, Balasore and Nuapada will remain closed today.

A red alert has been issued in four districts namely Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, and Sambalpur while an orange and yellow alert has been issued in a few other districts for today. Schools will remain closed in these areas and students and parents have been advised to contact the school authorities for the latest updates on the reopening of schools.

According to IMD, Odisha will continue to receive heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours. Several low-lying areas have also reported waterlogging while landslides have been reported in hilly regions.

The state government is taking all necessary measures to protect citizens from extreme weather conditions and the consequences of natural calamities. Citizens have been advised to stay at home as intense spells of rain may also lead to a significant rise in the water levels resulting in floods.

IMD scientist HR Biswa when speaking to the media stated that several districts are likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall in the next two days. The next 24 hours will also see heavy rainfall in north Odisha and other districts.

Also Read: Schools Closed In Balangir, Odisha Due To Heavy Rainfall Alert, Check Details Here