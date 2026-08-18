Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2026: Choice Filling Date Extended, Registration Till August 20

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research, DME, has extended the last date for Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2026 Round 1 counselling. Candidates now have time until 5:00 PM on August 20, 2026, to complete their registration, choice filling, and locking of choices. This update is to make sure that the state MBBS and BDS admission process is in sync with the latest notifications from the Medical Counselling Committee, MCC.

Check: TN NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Revised Dates Read Full Notice

TN NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Revised Dates

Candidates participating in Tamil Nadu State Quota counselling should check updated round 1 schedule below