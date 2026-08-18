Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2026: Choice Filling Date Extended, Registration Till August 20
The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DME) has extended the Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2026 for round 1. Eligible Candidates can apply online for choice filling by August 20, 2026.
The Directorate of Medical Education and Research, DME, has extended the last date for Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2026 Round 1 counselling. Candidates now have time until 5:00 PM on August 20, 2026, to complete their registration, choice filling, and locking of choices. This update is to make sure that the state MBBS and BDS admission process is in sync with the latest notifications from the Medical Counselling Committee, MCC.
Check: TN NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Revised Dates Read Full Notice
TN NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Revised Dates
Candidates participating in Tamil Nadu State Quota counselling should check updated round 1 schedule below
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Events
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Dates
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Last Date for Registration, Choice Filling & Locking
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August 20, 2026 (5:00 PM)
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Seat Allotment Processing
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August 21, 2026
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Round 1 Seat Allotment Result
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August 22, 2026
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Download Allotment Order
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August 22 to 28, 2026 (12 Noon)
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Last Date for Reporting to Allotted College
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August 28, 2026 (5:00 PM)
How to Complete TN NEET UG Counselling Registration 2026?
Candidates can check the below mentioned steps to know how to proceed with Tamil Nadu NEET counselling registration, check below:
- Visit the official website tnmedicalselection.net
- Click on apply online link for MBBS and BDS admissions
- Click on online application link for Management Quota or Government Quota
- Click to new registration link
- Complete registration carefully
- Login and fill Tamil Nadu Counselling application form
- Upload documents carefully
- Pay a registration fee of INR 500, and submit the form.
Documents Required for Tamil Nadu NEET Counselling 2026
Check the list of documents required at the time of Tamil Nadu MBBS/BDS 2026 counselling below.
- NEET exam admit card
- NEET 2026 scorecard
- Class 10 Mark Sheet (both sides of Certificate).
- Class 11 Mark Sheet (both sides of Certificate)
- 12th Mark sheet (both sides of Mark Sheet) or any other equivalent examination
- Transfer certificate
- Certificate for proof of study from Class 6 to 12 for the candidates who have studied completely in Tamil Nadu
- Community Certificate
- Nativity certificate.
- Reservation certificate
- Income Certificate of parent for the candidates claiming fee exemption
- NEET result
Tamil Nadu NEET Seat Allotment Result on August 22
Candidates have until 5:00 PM on August 20, 2026, to finish registering, choosing their colleges, and locking in their choices for the first round of Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2026 counselling. Once the last date is exceeded, the seat allotment results will be released on August 22, 2026.
Also Read: Telangana NEET UG 2026 Merit List Releasing August 19th
Also Read: CSIR Senior Research Fellowship 2026
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.